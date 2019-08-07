Liberty Global : Reports Q2 2019 Results

Liberty Global Reports

Second Quarter 2019

Results

Completed the sale of our operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone

Announcing intended tender offers for Class A and Class C shares of up to an aggregate of $2.5 billion

Disposal of UPC Switzerland remains on track to close in Q4 2019

Q2 2019 operating income down

43.7% YoY to $148.7 million for continuing operations

Confirming all 2019 guidance targets

Denver, Colorado: August 7, 2019

Liberty Global plc today announced its Q2 2019 financial results. Our former operations in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, along with our DTH business (collectively, the "Discontinued Operations") have been accounted for as discontinued operations. UPC Switzerland will continue to be included in our continuing operations until the pending sale transaction is approved by Sunrise shareholders. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this release relates only to our continuing operations.

CEO Mike Fries stated, "Earlier this year we laid out our strategic and operating priorities for 2019, and I'm pleased to report that we are making substantial progress across the board. In July, we completed the sale of our operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone for $21.3 billion1, and our transaction to sell our Swiss business for $6.3 billion2 remains on track for the end of this year. With the net proceeds from these deals, all valued at double-digit OCF multiples, our pro forma cash balance will be over $14 billion3."