Liberty Global : Reports Q2 2019 Results

Completed the sale of our operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone
Announcing intended tender offers for Class A and Class C shares of up to an aggregate of $2.5 billion
Disposal of UPC Switzerland remains on track to close in Q4 2019
Q2 2019 operating income down
43.7% YoY to $148.7 million for continuing operations
Confirming all 2019 guidance targets
Denver, Colorado: August 7, 2019
Liberty Global plc today announced its Q2 2019 financial results. Our former operations in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, along with our DTH business (collectively, the "Discontinued Operations") have been accounted for as discontinued operations. UPC Switzerland will continue to be included in our continuing operations until the pending sale transaction is approved by Sunrise shareholders. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this release relates only to our continuing operations.
CEO Mike Fries stated, "Earlier this year we laid out our strategic and operating priorities for 2019, and I'm pleased to report that we are making substantial progress across the board. In July, we completed the sale of our operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone for $21.3 billion1, and our transaction to sell our Swiss business for $6.3 billion2 remains on track for the end of this year. With the net proceeds from these deals, all valued at double-digit OCF multiples, our pro forma cash balance will be over $14 billion3."
Continuing Operations
Q2 2019
H1 2019
(Including Switzerland)
Organic RGU Additions
(28,800)
(4,100)
Revenue Growth4
(0.9)%
(0.7)%
OCF Growth4
(4.3)%
(2.4)%
Cash Flows From:
Operating Activities
$1,322 mm
$1,629 mm
Investing Activities
$(315) mm
$(683) mm
Financing Activities
$(858) mm
$(1,595) mm
OFCF Growth4
14 %
37 %
Adjusted FCF
$552 mm
$(73) mm
P&E Additions
$683 mm
$1,381 mm
Continuing Operations
Q2 2019
H1 2019
(Excluding Switzerland)5
Organic RGU Additions
(800)
66,800
Revenue Growth4
(0.6)%
(0.4)%
OCF Growth4
(3.4)%
(1.3)%
OFCF Growth4
34 %
74 %
Adjusted FCF6
$546 mm
$(80) mm
P&E Additions
$605 mm
$1,245 mm
2019 Guidance Targets7
(Excluding Switzerland)5
OCF Growth4
Flat to Down
Adjusted FCF6
$550 - $600 mm
P&E Additions
~$2.7 bn
"Today we are announcing the first step towards allocating our capital in a value- accretive manner with the intention to launch cash tender offers of up to $2.5 billion consisting of up to $625 million Class A ordinary shares at an expected price range of $25.25 to $29.00 and up to $1.875 billion Class C ordinary shares at an expected price range of $24.75 to $28.50. We expect to launch the tender offers around August 12. We are also focused on enhancing the strategic and financial value of our core operating businesses, particularly Virgin Media which remains the most advanced broadband and fixed/mobile provider in the U.K. with substantial opportunities for expansion and growth. With 500 Mbps already available to nearly 15 million homes and 1 Gbps speeds just around the corner, Virgin Media is miles ahead of other U.K. operators in providing ultrafast broadband, both today and into the future."
"We are also delivering on our promise to reduce capital intensity and optimize free cash flow after three years of increased network and product expansion. Through June, our P&E additions were down 25% from last year and our operating free cash flow was up nearly 40% on a reported basis, and nearly 75% on a guidance basis which excludes Switzerland. Together with planned and executed reductions in our corporate costs and the restructuring of our technology operations to reflect our reduced customer base and significant TSA revenues, we are on track to hit both our OCF and free cash flow guidance for the year."
"Our second quarter 2019 earnings call is tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. ET."
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next- generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.
In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.
Tender Offers for Ordinary Shares
Liberty Global today announced its intention to commence modified Dutch auction cash tender offers for an aggregate value of up to $625 million of its Class A ordinary shares and an aggregate value of up to $1.875 billion of its Class C ordinary shares (for an aggregate total value of up to $2.5 billion) to be purchased at respective prices within a range, which is currently expected to be $25.25 to $29.00 per Class A ordinary share and $24.75 to $28.50 per Class C ordinary share. We currently expect to commence the tender offers on or about August 12, 2019. The tender offers are expected to be funded with existing cash and cash equivalents. We can make no assurances regarding the form, timing, price range or amount of such tender offers, or that we will successfully commence or complete such tender offers.
Q2 Highlights (on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise noted)
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Q2 rebased revenue decreased 0.9% to $2,850.4 million
Q2 residential cable revenue8 decreased 0.4% YoY to $1.9 billion
Results driven by revenue contractions in Switzerland and Belgium
Q2 residential mobile revenue8 increased 0.6% YoY to $0.4 billion
Strong Swiss results offset by weakness across other operations
Q2 B2B9 revenue8 decreased 1.9% YoY to $0.5 billion
Strong growth in CEE, flat in Switzerland and declines at our other operations Q2 operating income decreased 43.7% YoY to $148.7 million
Q2 rebased OCF declined by 4.3% to $1,190.7 million
Q2 property & equipment additions spend at 24.0% of revenue as compared to 28.6% in Q2 2018 Completed 165,000 new premises during Q2, including 130,000 new premises in the U.K. & Ireland Repurchased nearly $300 million of stock during Q2 2019
Solid balance sheet with $3.9 billion of liquidity10 at Q2
Pro forma for the Vodafone transaction, liquidity increases to approximately $13.1 billion10 Net leverage11 of 5.2x for Full Company at Q2, reducing to 3.0x11 pro forma for the Vodafone transaction Fully-swapped borrowing cost of 4.1% on debt balance of $29.4 billion
Liberty Global (continuing operations)
Q2 2019
YoY Growth(i)
YTD 2019
YoY Growth(i)
Subscribers
Organic Net RGU Losses
(28,800)
(4,100)
Organic Net RGU Additions (Losses) excl. Switzerland
(800)
66,800
Financial (in millions, except percentages)
Revenue
Continuing operations
$
2,850.4
(0.9%)
$
5,718.4
(0.7%)
Continuing operations excluding Switzerland
(0.6%)
(0.4%)
Operating income
$
148.7
(43.7%)
$
254.2
(33.4%)
OCF:
Continuing operations
$
1,190.7
(4.3%)
$
2,374.0
(2.4%)
Continuing operations excluding Switzerland
(3.4%)
(1.3%)
Cash provided by operating activities
$
1,322.2
$
1,628.5
Cash used by investing activities
$
(315.0)
$
(682.7)
Cash used by financing activities
$
(857.9)
$
(1,595.4)
Adjusted FCF:
Continuing operations
$
552.0
$
(72.5)
Pro forma continuing operations(ii)
$
546.0
$
(79.9)
Revenue and OCF YoY growth rates are on a rebased basis
Pro forma Adjusted FCF gives pro forma effect to certain adjustments to our recurring cash flows that we have or expect to realize following the disposition of the remaining Discontinued Operations and the Switzerland Disposal Group2. For additional details, see the information and reconciliation included within the Glossary
Subscriber Growth
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Organic RGU net additions (losses) by product
Video ...................................................................................
(54,900)
(7,700)
(115,400)
(52,900)
Data .....................................................................................
Other ...................................................................................
14,500
7,400
27,100
14,100
Total ................................................................................
91,800
44,900
118,600
108,600
Cable Product Performance: During Q2 we lost 29,000 RGUs, as compared to a gain of 41,000 RGUs in the prior-year period, as improved performances in our CEE operations, Switzerland and Telenet were more than offset by weakness in Virgin Media. From a product perspective, gains in data and voice were more than offset by video losses
U.K./Ireland:Q2 RGU losses were 5,000 as we maintained a disciplined and balanced approach to customer acquisition and capital expenditure during a seasonally soft quarter in which market growth in broadband and video continued to slow
Belgium: RGU attrition of 20,000 in Q2 represents a sequential and year-over-year improvement as losses in the SFR footprint moderated
Switzerland: Lost 28,000 RGUs in Q2 compared to a loss of 54,000 in Q2 2018, with improved performance in all products driven by an enhanced value proposition
Continuing CEE (Poland and Slovakia):Gained 24,000 RGUs in Q2 as compared to 4,000 additions in the prior-year period, mainly driven by improved sales and churn reduction in Poland
Mobile: Added 92,000 mobile subscribers in Q2, as 126,000 postpaid additions were only partially offset by continued attrition in our low-ARPU prepaid base
Q2 U.K./Ireland postpaid mobile net additions of 57,000 were supported by the launch of our FMC bundles. The postpaid gain was only partially offset by low-ARPU prepaid losses, resulting in a net gain of 34,000 mobile subscriptions; 4G subscriptions now represent 84% of our postpaid base
Belgium added 44,000 mobile subscribers during Q2 including 54,000 net postpaid additions. This growth was supported by our converged WIGO offering
Switzerland added 14,000 mobile subscribers in Q2 driven by bundling success and a revamped mobile offer following our MVNO switch in January 2019
Revenue Highlights
The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our consolidated reportable segments for the comparative periods and (ii) the percentage change from period to period on both a reported and rebased basis:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
Increase/(decrease)
June 30,
Increase/(decrease)
Revenue
2019
2018
%
Rebased %
2019
2018
%
Rebased %
in millions, except % amounts
Continuing operations:
U.K./Ireland .........................
$
1,644.0
$
1,734.9
(5.2)
0.4
$
3,305.3
$
3,513.1
(5.9)
0.1
Belgium ...............................
713.2
753.9
(5.4)
(1.5)
1,425.1
1,513.5
(5.8)
(1.0)
Switzerland..........................
315.0
332.2
(5.2)
(3.6)
631.0
677.1
(6.8)
(3.6)
Continuing CEE...................
119.1
123.3
(3.4)
2.9
238.2
252.8
(5.8)
2.6
Central and Corporate.........
60.2
72.9
(17.4)
(19.6)
120.9
125.6
(3.7)
(11.4)
Intersegment eliminations ...
(1.1)
(1.6)
N.M.
N.M.
(2.1)
(3.0)
N.M.
N.M.
Total continuing
operations.......................
$
2,850.4
$
3,015.6
(5.5)
(0.9)
$
5,718.4
$
6,079.1
(5.9)
(0.7)
Total continuing
operations excluding
Switzerland .....................
(0.6)
(0.4)
______________________________
N.M. - Not Meaningful
Reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 5.5% and 5.9% year over year, respectively
The Q2 results were primarily driven by the impact of (i) negative foreign exchange ("FX") movements, mainly related to the weakening of the British Pound and Euro against the U.S. dollar, and (ii) organic revenue contraction
Rebased revenue declined 0.9% and 0.7% in the Q2 and YTD periods, respectively. This result included:
The favorable impact of $5.6 million related to revenue recognized by Virgin Media during the second quarter of 2019 in connection with the sale of rights to future commission payments on customer handset insurance arrangements
