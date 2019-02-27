Liberty Global : Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results

Liberty Global Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Announced the sale of UPC Switzerland for a total enterprise value of CHF 6.3 billion1 ($6.3 billion2)

Vodafone transaction remains on track for mid-2019 completion

FY 2018 continuing operations operating income up 10% to $839 million; rebased OCF growth of 3.5% and 4.3% for Full Company3

Achieved all continuing operations full-year 2018 guidance

Full company3 FCF target achieved Repurchased $2 billion of stock in 2018

Denver, Colorado: February 27, 2019

Liberty Global plc today announced its three months ("Q4") and full year ("FY") 2018 financial results. Our operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, along with our DTH operations and our former operations in Austria (collectively, the "Discontinued European Operations") and the former LiLAC Group have been accounted for as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this release relates only to our continuing operations. As used in this release, the term "Full Company" includes our continuing operations and the Discontinued European Operations. For additional information, including the reasons that we present selected information on a Full Company basis, see note 3. In addition, on January 1, 2018, we adopted new revenue recognition rules on a prospective basis and a new presentation of certain components of our pension expense on a retrospective basis. All information in this release is presented on a comparable basis with respect to both of these accounting changes. For additional information concerning our discontinued operations and these accounting changes, see notes 4 and 5.

CEO Mike Fries stated, "The past fourteen months have been transformational for Liberty Global. After two decades of buying, building and growing world-class cable operations in Europe, we have announced or completed transactions in six of our twelve markets at premium valuations. Together these deals represent an aggregate enterprise value of $31 billion and net cash proceeds to the company, when completed, of $16 billion6. It has long been our ambition to create or enable national champions, and we couldn't be more proud of these fixed-mobile combinations, which will challenge incumbents, accelerate innovation and benefit customers for years to come.

Continuing Operations 2018

Full YearQ4

Net Adds 30K (33K) Revenue Growth7 2.2% 1.2% OCF Growth7 3.5% 2.9%

Discontinued Operations 2018

Full YearQ4

Net Adds 366K 104K

Revenue Growth7 5.4% 3.8%

OCF Growth7 6.1% 4.8%

Full Company3 2018

Full Year

OCF Growth7 4.3% Adj. FCF (As reported) $1.4 bn Adj. FCF (Guidance FX)8 $1.6 bn

Q4 3.4% $1.4 bn

"After these transactions, in addition to a significant cash balance, a $2 billion9 strategic investment portfolio and over $2 billion in net tax assets, we will continue to be the largest cable operator in the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, Poland and Slovakia. Together our operations serve 23 million RGUs and generate $11 billion of annual revenue. We also serve another 10 million RGUs and generate over $4 billion of annual revenue in The Netherlands through our 50/50 JV with Vodafone. Each of these businesses is entering a new period of reduced capital intensity and meaningful operating free cash flow ("OFCF") growth.

Also, in connection with the changing scope of our business, we initiated a broader reorganization plan in January, which will result in a leaner operating structure. As we move through the year, we will have further updates on this initiative.

We will be hosting an earnings call this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss our 2018 results, the just announced UPC Switzerland transaction and our 2019 financial guidance. We hope you can join us."

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in 10 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 21 million customers subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 12 million access points across our footprint.*

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

* The figures included in this paragraph include both the continuing and discontinued operations that we owned on December 31, 2018

Full Year and Q4 Highlights (on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise noted)

• FY and Q4 rebased revenue up 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively Q4 residential cable revenue10 decreased 0.5% year-over-year to $1.9 billion Q4 residential mobile revenue10 decreased 4.0% year-over-year to $413 million Q4 B2B11 revenue10 increased 7.2% year-over-year to $501 million



• FY operating income increased 10.3% year-over-year to $839.1 million Q4 operating income increased 73.2% year-over-year to $252.2 million

• FY rebased OCF growth was 3.5% to $5.2 billion, including 2.9% growth in Q4

FY results supported by strong performances in Belgium and Virgin Media

• Built 194,000 new premises in Q4 Virgin Media delivered 144,000 new premises in the U.K. & Ireland

• Repurchased $2 billion of stock in 2018

• Solid balance sheet with $4.0 billion of liquidity12

• Net leverage13 of 4.8x for the Full Company

• Fully-swapped borrowing cost of 4.3%

Liberty Global (continuing operationsunless otherwise noted)

Subscribers

Organic RGU Net Additions (Losses)

(32,500)

30,000

Financial (in USD millions) Revenue

Continuing operations OCF:

$ 2,949.1

1.2% $ 11,957.9 2.2%

Continuing operations Full Company(ii)

$ 1,301.6

2.9% $ 5,151.5 3.5%

3.4% 4.3%

Operating income Adjusted FCF:

$ 252.2

73.2% $ 839.1 10.3%

Continuing operations

$ 1,077.9

$ 107.8 Pro forma continuing operations(iii) Full Company $ 1,121.8

$ 388.7 $ 1,412.9

$ 1,397.2 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,277.5 Cash provided (used) by investing

$ 3,985.0 activities $ (193.8)

$ 601.5 Cash used by financing activities $ (871.0)

$ (6,286.6)

(i) Revenue and OCF YoY growth rates are on a rebased basis

(ii) Full Company rebased OCF growth in the Q4 and FY periods includes the net positive impacts of certain German channel carriage settlements of $10.5 million and $47.4 million, respectively

(iii) Pro forma Adjusted FCF gives pro forma effect to certain increases in our recurring cash flows that we have or expect to realize following the disposition of the Discontinued European Operations. For additional details, see the information and reconciliation included within the Glossary

Subscriber Growth

Three months ended

December 31,Year ended December 31,

2018 2017 2018 2017 Organic RGU net additions (losses) by product Video ................................................................................... (74,900) (31,600) (160,400) (50,100) Data ..................................................................................... 24,800 42,700 98,100 243,800

Voice ................................................................................... 17,600 (7,400) 92,300 66,300 Total ................................................................................

(32,500)

3,700

30,000

260,000

Total ................................................................................ (32,500) 3,700 30,000 260,000

Organic RGU net additions (losses) by market U.K./Ireland ......................................................................... 23,500 7,700 285,900 336,200 Belgium ............................................................................... (54,400) (11,800) (154,200) (53,700) Switzerland .......................................................................... (48,600) (22,500) (187,600) (40,800) Continuing CEE (Poland and Slovakia) ............................... 47,000 30,300 85,900 18,300 Organic Mobile SIM additions (losses) by product Postpaid .............................................................................. 68,200 116,500 316,900 357,200

Prepaid ................................................................................ (40,500) (23,400) (163,400) (216,900) Total ................................................................................

27,700

93,100

153,500

140,300

Organic Mobile SIM additions by market U.K./Ireland ......................................................................... 17,400 32,800 68,300 12,500 Belgium ............................................................................... 1,900 50,800 54,500 94,600

Other ................................................................................... 8,400 9,500 30,700 33,200 Total ................................................................................

27,700

93,100

153,500

140,300

• Cable Product Performance: During Q4 we lost 33,000 RGUs, as compared to a gain of 4,000 RGUs in the prior-year period, as an improved performance in our CEE operations and at Virgin Media was more than offset by weakness in Belgium and Switzerland. From a product perspective, video and data adds showed a year-over-year decrease, while telephony net adds increased year-over-year

• U.K./Ireland: Q4 RGU additions of 23,500 were 3x higher than the prior-year period, driven by success in our Project Lightning footprint

• Belgium: RGU attrition of 54,000 in Q4 was primarily due to intensified competition

• Switzerland: Lost 49,000 RGUs in Q4, compared to a loss of 22,500 in Q4 2017, primarily due to heightened competition

• Continuing CEE (Poland and Slovakia): Gained 47,000 RGUs in Q4, as compared to 30,000 added in the prior-year period, mainly driven by stronger video, broadband and voice adds in Poland

• Mobile: Added 28,000 mobile subscribers in Q4, as 68,000 postpaid additions were partially offset by continued attrition in our low-ARPU prepaid base

U.K./Ireland added 17,000 mobile subscribers in Q4 as postpaid growth was partially offset by low-ARPU prepaid losses. The penetration of 4G at Virgin Media increased to 79% of

our postpaid base at the end of Q4, and 56% of our mobile base has now migrated to our full MVNO platform in the U.K. allowing us to offer more converged bundles

Belgium added 2,000 mobile subscribers during Q4

Switzerland added 8,500 mobile subscribers in Q4, driven by bundling success