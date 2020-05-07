Log in
Liberty Global : Spain's Telefonica to merge British unit O2 with Virgin Media

05/07/2020
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid

Liberty Global has agreed to merge its Virgin Media cable company with the O2 mobile business owned by Spain's Telefonica to create a major new force in the British telecoms market.

The companies said on Thursday that O2 would be valued at 12.7 billion pounds and Virgin Media at 18.7 billion pounds, both on a total enterprise value basis.

"O2 to be transferred into the joint venture on a debt-free basis, while Virgin Media to be contributed with £11.3 billion of net debt and debt-like items," the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -2.59% 21.05 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
TELEFONICA S.A. -2.26% 4.281 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 253 M
EBIT 2020 935 M
Net income 2020 -561 M
Debt 2020 19 815 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -27,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
EV / Sales2021 2,98x
Capitalization 13 138 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-4.97%13 138
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.89%105 219
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-1.34%22 740
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-35.44%12 548
CABLE ONE, INC.28.96%10 657
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-3.16%3 946
