Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global PLC    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Unitymedia Annual Report for the Year Ended - December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

Annual Report December 31, 2018

UNITYMEDIA GMBH Aachener Strasse 746-750

50933 Cologne

Germany

[Page intentionally left blank]

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page Number

Forward-looking Statements ........................................................................................................................... I-1

Business .......................................................................................................................................................... I-2

Material Contracts ........................................................................................................................................... I-18

Regulatory ....................................................................................................................................................... I-22

Description of Indebtedness ............................................................................................................................ I-26

Management .................................................................................................................................................... I-27

Auditor's Report .............................................................................................................................................. II-1

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 ................................................................. II-4

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 ............... II-6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and

2016 ............................................................................................................................................................. II-7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Owner's Deficit for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017

and 2016 ...................................................................................................................................................... II-8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 .............. II-9

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................... II-11

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations .........................

III-1

[Page intentionally left blank]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this annual report constitute forward-looking statements. To the extent that statements in this annual report are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, statements under Business (including, but not limited to, Competition, Intellectual Property and Legal Proceedings), Material Contracts, Regulatory and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, product and finance strategies in 2019, subscriber growth and retention rates, competitive, regulatory and economic factors, the timing and impacts of proposed transactions, liquidity and other information and statements that are not historical fact.

Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. In evaluating these statements, you should consider the risks and uncertainties in the following list, and those described herein, as some of but not all of the factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from anticipated results or events:

  • • economic and business conditions and industry trends in Germany;

  • • the competitive environment in Germany, including competitor responses to our products and services;

  • • fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates;

  • • instability in global financial markets, including sovereign debt issues and related fiscal reforms;

  • • consumer disposable income and spending levels, including the availability and amount of individual consumer debt;

  • • changes in consumer television viewing preferences and habits;

  • • consumer acceptance of our existing service offerings, including our cable television, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile and business service offerings, and of new technology, programming alternatives and other products and services that we may offer in the future;

  • • our ability to manage rapid technological changes;

  • • our ability to maintain or increase the number of subscriptions to our cable television, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony and mobile service offerings and our average revenue per household;

  • • our ability to provide satisfactory customer service, including support for new and evolving products and services;

  • • our ability to maintain or increase rates to our subscribers or to pass through increased costs to our subscribers;

  • • the impact of our future financial performance, or market conditions generally, on the availability, terms and deployment of capital;

  • • changes in, or failure or inability to comply with, government regulations in Germany and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings;

  • • government intervention that impairs our competitive position, including any intervention that would impact our contractual relationships with housing associations and Professional Operators (as defined and described below) or would open our broadband distribution networks to competitors;

  • • our ability to obtain regulatory approval and satisfy other conditions necessary to close acquisitions, and the impact of conditions imposed by competition and other regulatory authorities in connection with acquisitions;

  • • our ability to successfully acquire new businesses and, if acquired, to integrate, realize anticipated efficiencies from, and implement our business plan, with respect to the businesses we may acquire;

  • • changes in laws or treaties relating to taxation, or the interpretation thereof, in Germany;

  • • changes in laws and government regulations that may impact the availability and cost of capital and the derivative instruments that hedge certain of our financial risks;

I-1

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 20:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
04:39pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Consolidated Financial Statements - December 31, 2..
PU
04:34pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Unitymedia Annual Report for the Year Ended - December 31, 2018
PU
03/14LIBERTY GLOBAL : UPC Holding Group Combined Financial Statements – Decembe..
PU
03/14LIBERTY GLOBAL : VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. Annual Report for the Year Ended Decem..
PU
02/28Large Sunrise Shareholder Unhappy With Planned Acquisition of UPC -Reuters
DJ
02/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media to Offer More Indian Content in U.K.
DJ
02/28Sunrise hits snag after announcing $6.3 billion deal for Liberty Global's Swi..
RE
02/28Sunrise investor Freenet to skip rights issue to fund Liberty Global deal
RE
02/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : to Shed Telecom In Switzerland in Pullback
DJ
02/28Sunrise challenges Swisscom with $6.29 billion deal for Liberty Global assets
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 780 M
EBIT 2019 1 240 M
Net income 2019 47,6 M
Debt 2019 21 590 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 53,13
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 18 724 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC20.06%18 724
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC23.77%79 485
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP27.89%16 621
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION30.44%15 239
CABLE ONE INC15.09%5 383
CYFROWY POLSAT SA11.60%4 208
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.