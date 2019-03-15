Liberty Global : Unitymedia Annual Report for the Year Ended - December 31, 2018

Annual Report December 31, 2018

UNITYMEDIA GMBH Aachener Strasse 746-750

50933 Cologne

Germany

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Forward-looking Statements ........................................................................................................................... I-1

Business .......................................................................................................................................................... I-2

Material Contracts ........................................................................................................................................... I-18

Regulatory ....................................................................................................................................................... I-22

Description of Indebtedness ............................................................................................................................ I-26

Management .................................................................................................................................................... I-27

Auditor's Report .............................................................................................................................................. II-1

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 ................................................................. II-4

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 ............... II-6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and

2016 ............................................................................................................................................................. II-7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Owner's Deficit for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017

and 2016 ...................................................................................................................................................... II-8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 .............. II-9

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................... II-11

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations .........................

III-1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this annual report constitute forward-looking statements. To the extent that statements in this annual report are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, statements under Business (including, but not limited to, Competition, Intellectual Property and Legal Proceedings), Material Contracts, Regulatory and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, product and finance strategies in 2019, subscriber growth and retention rates, competitive, regulatory and economic factors, the timing and impacts of proposed transactions, liquidity and other information and statements that are not historical fact.

Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. In evaluating these statements, you should consider the risks and uncertainties in the following list, and those described herein, as some of but not all of the factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from anticipated results or events:

• economic and business conditions and industry trends in Germany;

• the competitive environment in Germany, including competitor responses to our products and services;

• fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates;

• instability in global financial markets, including sovereign debt issues and related fiscal reforms;

• consumer disposable income and spending levels, including the availability and amount of individual consumer debt;

• changes in consumer television viewing preferences and habits;

• consumer acceptance of our existing service offerings, including our cable television, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile and business service offerings, and of new technology, programming alternatives and other products and services that we may offer in the future;

• our ability to manage rapid technological changes;

• our ability to maintain or increase the number of subscriptions to our cable television, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony and mobile service offerings and our average revenue per household;

• our ability to provide satisfactory customer service, including support for new and evolving products and services;

• our ability to maintain or increase rates to our subscribers or to pass through increased costs to our subscribers;

• the impact of our future financial performance, or market conditions generally, on the availability, terms and deployment of capital;

• changes in, or failure or inability to comply with, government regulations in Germany and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings;

• government intervention that impairs our competitive position, including any intervention that would impact our contractual relationships with housing associations and Professional Operators (as defined and described below) or would open our broadband distribution networks to competitors;

• our ability to obtain regulatory approval and satisfy other conditions necessary to close acquisitions, and the impact of conditions imposed by competition and other regulatory authorities in connection with acquisitions;

• our ability to successfully acquire new businesses and, if acquired, to integrate, realize anticipated efficiencies from, and implement our business plan, with respect to the businesses we may acquire;

• changes in laws or treaties relating to taxation, or the interpretation thereof, in Germany;

• changes in laws and government regulations that may impact the availability and cost of capital and the derivative instruments that hedge certain of our financial risks;

