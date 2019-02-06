Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global PLC    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (LBTYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Virgin Media Trials UK's fastest home broadband speeds.Virgin Media is trialling the UK's fastest home broadband after successfully testing a connection offering speeds of more than...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:25pm EST

Virgin Media is trialling the UK's fastest home broadband after successfully testing a connection offering speeds of more than 8Gbps to homes in Papworth, Cambridgeshire.

The hyperfast connection uses Virgin Media's existing fibre network to provide download speeds more than 200 times faster the UK average.

The trial, made possible through continued network investment and collaboration with Liberty Global, is delivered using an existing fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection meaning that no dedicated line is required.

The connection supports simultaneous upload and download speeds of more than 8Gbps.

The six-month trial is expected to connect 50 homes in Papworth.

Richard Sinclair, Executive Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media, said: 'As the UK's fastest widely available broadband provider, we're committed to making Britain faster and this trial pushes the boundaries of what's possible.

'Whether it's streaming UHD movies on Netflix, playing the latest games online or video conferencing, faster internet connections have changed our lives immeasurably over the past decade. As speed leaders, Virgin Media is not going to stand still; this trial is about looking ahead to the next decade and beyond.

'With the volume of our customers' internet usage almost doubling every year, trials like this will ensure we have the capability to meet the demand of data-hungry services in the future - be that over cable or full fibre.'

Applied futurist, Tom Cheesewright, who has reviewed the trial said: 'Each new leap in internet speeds has spurred a new round of innovation in digital services. Today we are just starting to glimpse the immersive communication and entertainment opportunities that speeds like this will enable, bringing the physical and digital worlds together into a rich, interactive environment.'

The connection speed was tested and independently

verified by Ofcom's technical partner, SamKnows, who fast tracked the development of a brand new speed testing tool specifically designed to test multi-gigabit connections.

In this trial data is transferred along fibre optic cables using EPON (Ethernet Passive Optical Network) technology - a global point-to-point network standard.

EPON is typically used to deliver up to 1Gbps speeds to UK homes, but Virgin Media has been working with technology partner, ARRIS, to trial new equipment and software to increase the speeds that its residential fibre network is capable of delivering.

With this connection speed users can:

  • download a high-definition film of 5GB in five seconds
  • download an ultra-high definition 4k film of 20GB in 20 seconds
  • download a video game of 99GB in less than two minutes
  • upload 300 high resolution photos totalling 3GB in three seconds

Virgin Media, through backing from its parent company Liberty Global, is currently investing billions of pounds to expand its network to millions more homes and businesses as part of its Project Lightning expansion programme.

Virgin Media has the largest gigabit-capable network in the UK which currently passes more than 14 million premises. The network consists of both fibre-rich cable and fibre connected directly to premises.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 17:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
12:25pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Trials UK's fastest home broadband speeds.Virgin M..
PU
01/31LIBERTY GLOBAL : to trial electric car charging stationsLiberty Global and Virgi..
PU
01/14Liberty Latin America in bid to acquire Millicom
RE
01/14Liberty Latin America in bid to acquire Millicom
RE
01/0710G : The Next Great Leap for BroadbandThe cable industry has unveiled an exciti..
PU
2018BANK OF AMERICA : Liberty Global to sell Eastern Europe DTH operations to M7
RE
2018Britain braces for M&A slowdown as mega-deals set to wane
RE
2018Britain to force broadband providers to tell customers their best deals
RE
2018EU opens $22 billion Vodafone, Liberty Global deal inquiry
RE
2018VODAFONE : European Commission Opens In-Depth Probe of Vodafone, Liberty Global ..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 371 M
EBIT 2018 1 346 M
Net income 2018 701 M
Debt 2018 30 020 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,77
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capitalization 19 063 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC21.79%19 063
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC19.56%76 778
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP23.06%16 037
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION25.07%14 605
CABLE ONE INC9.94%5 142
CYFROWY POLSAT SA10.35%4 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.