Liberty Global : Virgin Media adds Amazon Prime Video app to their TV platformFrom today, millions of Virgin Media customers can access Amazon Prime Video for the first time directly through Virgin...

From today, millions of Virgin Media customers can access Amazon Prime Video for the first time directly through Virgin TV.

The launch gives Virgin Media customers the ability to seamlessly search for and watch Prime Video content through their V6 box. This includes a wealth of critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals like the recently-launched Good Omens, The Grand Tour, and Tom Clancy 's Jack Ryan. Movies and the live and exclusive 2019/20 Premier League football games will also be available.

World-class entertainment from Amazon seamlessly integrated into Virgin TV

Amazon Prime members can access Amazon Original and exclusive TV shows and movies on Prime Video at no additional cost to their membership. The app has been automatically downloaded to all Virgin TV V6 boxes and includes access to Prime Video's range of Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV shows and movies.

Premier League Games

In December 2019 Prime Video will exclusively show 20 live Premier League games. This includes the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton and Manchester United vs Tottenham. It means that, alongside the option to easily add Sky Sports and BT Sport channels to a Virgin TV package, customers can continue to watch all televised Premier League and Champions League football in one place.

Amazon Prime Video will be fully integrated into the V6 box functionality. This means customers can easily search for and discover Prime Video programming directly through the TV interface.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: 'Giving our customers the telly they love in one place is at the heart of what we do. This is why, from today, Prime members or those subscribing directly to Prime Video with a V6 box will have seamless access to a huge array of blockbuster entertainment - from Amazon Originals like Good Omens and The Grand Tour to thousands of TV series and movies.

'Virgin TV brings the best programming together so our customers can enjoy top-class entertainment and sport when and how they want. Alongside our leading ultrafast broadband, it's the best way to watch the best TV.'

The partnership announcing Virgin Media adding Amazon Prime Video to the Virgin TV platform can be read here.