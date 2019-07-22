Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global PLC    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Virgin Media adds Amazon Prime Video app to their TV platformFrom today, millions of Virgin Media customers can access Amazon Prime Video for the first time directly through Virgin...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 09:45am EDT

From today, millions of Virgin Media customers can access Amazon Prime Video for the first time directly through Virgin TV.

The launch gives Virgin Media customers the ability to seamlessly search for and watch Prime Video content through their V6 box. This includes a wealth of critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals like the recently-launched Good Omens, The Grand Tour, and Tom Clancy 's Jack Ryan. Movies and the live and exclusive 2019/20 Premier League football games will also be available.

World-class entertainment from Amazon seamlessly integrated into Virgin TV

Amazon Prime members can access Amazon Original and exclusive TV shows and movies on Prime Video at no additional cost to their membership. The app has been automatically downloaded to all Virgin TV V6 boxes and includes access to Prime Video's range of Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV shows and movies.

Premier League Games

In December 2019 Prime Video will exclusively show 20 live Premier League games. This includes the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton and Manchester United vs Tottenham. It means that, alongside the option to easily add Sky Sports and BT Sport channels to a Virgin TV package, customers can continue to watch all televised Premier League and Champions League football in one place.

Amazon Prime Video will be fully integrated into the V6 box functionality. This means customers can easily search for and discover Prime Video programming directly through the TV interface.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: 'Giving our customers the telly they love in one place is at the heart of what we do. This is why, from today, Prime members or those subscribing directly to Prime Video with a V6 box will have seamless access to a huge array of blockbuster entertainment - from Amazon Originals like Good Omens and The Grand Tour to thousands of TV series and movies.

'Virgin TV brings the best programming together so our customers can enjoy top-class entertainment and sport when and how they want. Alongside our leading ultrafast broadband, it's the best way to watch the best TV.'

The partnership announcing Virgin Media adding Amazon Prime Video to the Virgin TV platform can be read here.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 13:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
09:45aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media adds Amazon Prime Video app to their TV platformFr..
PU
07/18Communications Services Down as Neflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/18LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media and Sky agree new, multi-year partnershipVirgin Me..
PU
07/18Vodafone's Liberty Global Deal Gets EU Nod -- Update
DJ
07/18EU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal
RE
07/18EU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal
RE
07/18EU Clears Vodafone's Acquisition of Liberty Global Assets With Conditions
DJ
07/10VODAFONE : executives cut share awards by 20% to reflect low stock price
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 666 M
EBIT 2019 1 035 M
Net income 2019 371 M
Debt 2019 18 927 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -134x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 20 081 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,06  $
Last Close Price 27,65  $
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC29.57%20 081
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC43.80%91 550
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION63.76%19 184
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP45.61%19 149
CABLE ONE INC47.56%6 898
CYFROWY POLSAT SA34.70%5 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group