Liberty Global : Virgin Media and Sky agree new, multi-year partnershipVirgin Media and Sky have agreed a new, multi-year partnership that will see the two pay-TV companies strengthen their...

Virgin Media and Sky have agreed a new, multi-year partnership that will see the two pay-TV companies strengthen their track-record of collaboration. The deal will also bring an even better viewing experience to Virgin customers with new Sky content and functionality.

As part of the extended deal, Sky's stellar line up of entertainment, cinema and sports channels will continue to be available on Virgin Media's TV platform. Virgin Media customers are set to enjoy new Ultra HD linear and additional video-on-demand content from Sky next year.

The new content is set to include Sky Cinema Original films and live sports in UHD, along with unmissable Sky original drama on demand.

The news follows Sky's recent commitment to more than double its investment in original programming along with the creation of Sky Studios, their new in-house production company.

It also comes as Virgin Media continues to invest to bring its UHD V6 box to millions of its TV customers, while also expanding its broadband network to deliver ultrafast, reliable connectivity. This connectivity supports the streaming of on-demand programming in the highest picture quality.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media said: 'This expanded partnership with Sky really shows that, despite vigorous competition between us, we can join together to put viewers first. Our customers can keep enjoying a vast collection of TV shows, films and live sport but now with greater flexibility and enhanced viewing quality. With our unrivalled ultrafast broadband paired with unlimited mobile connectivity and a line-up of fantastic programming, we give our customers everything they need to experience incredible entertainment in a way that suits them.'

NBCUniversal's suite of channels, including Universal, E! and SyFy, are included as part of the partnership, with Virgin Media customers also able to watch Sky Cinema through the Virgin TV Go app for the first time.

The new Virgin Media and Sky deal builds on the already strong relationship and track record of collaboration between Sky and Virgin Media. This relationship took another step forward earlier this month as AdSmart, Sky's addressable advertising solution, became available across Virgin Media households in the UK.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO UK & Ireland, Sky said: 'Thanks to this extended partnership, millions more people will now have access to hundreds of Sky boxsets and our incredible UHD content, as well as all the great Sky content they had before, from top Premier League fixtures to BAFTA-winning Sky originals. This partnership shows what can be achieved when you put the customer first and is a great example of industry collaboration.'

The key features of the agreement are as follows: