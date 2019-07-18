Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global PLC    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Virgin Media and Sky agree new, multi-year partnershipVirgin Media and Sky have agreed a new, multi-year partnership that will see the two pay-TV companies strengthen their...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Virgin Media and Sky have agreed a new, multi-year partnership that will see the two pay-TV companies strengthen their track-record of collaboration. The deal will also bring an even better viewing experience to Virgin customers with new Sky content and functionality.

As part of the extended deal, Sky's stellar line up of entertainment, cinema and sports channels will continue to be available on Virgin Media's TV platform. Virgin Media customers are set to enjoy new Ultra HD linear and additional video-on-demand content from Sky next year.

The new content is set to include Sky Cinema Original films and live sports in UHD, along with unmissable Sky original drama on demand.

The news follows Sky's recent commitment to more than double its investment in original programming along with the creation of Sky Studios, their new in-house production company.

It also comes as Virgin Media continues to invest to bring its UHD V6 box to millions of its TV customers, while also expanding its broadband network to deliver ultrafast, reliable connectivity. This connectivity supports the streaming of on-demand programming in the highest picture quality.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media said: 'This expanded partnership with Sky really shows that, despite vigorous competition between us, we can join together to put viewers first. Our customers can keep enjoying a vast collection of TV shows, films and live sport but now with greater flexibility and enhanced viewing quality. With our unrivalled ultrafast broadband paired with unlimited mobile connectivity and a line-up of fantastic programming, we give our customers everything they need to experience incredible entertainment in a way that suits them.'

NBCUniversal's suite of channels, including Universal, E! and SyFy, are included as part of the partnership, with Virgin Media customers also able to watch Sky Cinema through the Virgin TV Go app for the first time.

The new Virgin Media and Sky deal builds on the already strong relationship and track record of collaboration between Sky and Virgin Media. This relationship took another step forward earlier this month as AdSmart, Sky's addressable advertising solution, became available across Virgin Media households in the UK.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO UK & Ireland, Sky said: 'Thanks to this extended partnership, millions more people will now have access to hundreds of Sky boxsets and our incredible UHD content, as well as all the great Sky content they had before, from top Premier League fixtures to BAFTA-winning Sky originals. This partnership shows what can be achieved when you put the customer first and is a great example of industry collaboration.'

The key features of the agreement are as follows:

  • Sky Sports and Sky Cinema in HD so customers can continue to enjoy the latest movies and best live sport action
  • Plans to bring Ultra HD programming to Virgin Media from next year
  • Sky's Entertainment channels including Sky One, Sky Witness and more, in HD as well as NBCU channels with E! to launch in HD
  • An expanded catalogue of boxsets from Sky's hit TV shows such as Jamestown, The Reluctant Landlord and the forthcoming comedy Brassic.
  • Increased on demand rights meaning that customers can dive deeper into Sky's collection of films, shows and sports events
  • Improved viewing experience through Virgin TV Go with the inclusion of higher resolution streams of Sky's channels and Sky Cinema availability on Virgin TV Go
  • Access to all Sky Box Office events

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
10:45aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media and Sky agree new, multi-year partnershipVirgin Me..
PU
08:05aVodafone's Liberty Global Deal Gets EU Nod -- Update
DJ
07:47aEU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal
RE
07:46aEU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal
RE
05:21aEU Clears Vodafone's Acquisition of Liberty Global Assets With Conditions
DJ
07/10VODAFONE : executives cut share awards by 20% to reflect low stock price
RE
07/03LIBERTY GLOBAL : Corporate Responsibility Report 2018Liberty Global has released..
PU
06/27EU Regulators Set to Approve $22 Billion Vodafone-Liberty Deal -Reuters
DJ
06/26Vodafone set for EU go-ahead on Liberty Global deal - sources
RE
06/26LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media trials wireless signals to give village gigabit fi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 677 M
EBIT 2019 1 045 M
Net income 2019 371 M
Debt 2019 19 075 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 58,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -117x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 18 937 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,13  $
Last Close Price 26,01  $
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC21.88%18 937
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC45.48%92 616
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP47.50%19 413
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION63.60%19 166
CABLE ONE INC49.10%6 969
CYFROWY POLSAT SA33.90%5 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About