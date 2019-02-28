Liberty Global : Virgin Media to Offer More Indian Content in U.K.

By Micah Maidenberg



Virgin Media, a unit of cable tycoon John Malone's Liberty Global, has struck a deal to add content meant to appeal to South Asian audiences on its cable systems in the U.K.

Virgin Media will integrate into its offerings in the U.K. 12,000 films, web series, music and other content in a deal with Eros Now Quickie, part of Eros International PLC (EROS), an entertainment company focused on Indian consumers, the companies said Thursday.

"With increasing consumption of cross border content and popularity of Indian films, we are excited to announce our collaboration with Virgin Media," Rishika Lulla Singh, chief executive of a digital unit at Eros, said in prepared remarks.

Chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media David Bouchier said the company has designed its latest cable boxes to stream all manner of on-demand content. The deal with Eros furthers that strategy, he said.

