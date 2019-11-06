Liberty Global : VodafoneZiggo Reports Preliminary Q3 2019 Results

Reported operating income of €38 million for Q3, compared to €32 million in the corresponding prior year period. The increase was primarily the net result of (i) OCF growth, (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense and (iii) an increase in impairment, restructuring and other operating items primarily driven by additional costs associated with harmonization of labor contract conditions

The €8 million YoY revenue growth in Q3 was primarily driven by price increases implemented in July 2019 and good commercial momentum

Revenue grew 1% YoY in Q3 and was stable YTD. This supported OCF growth of 2% in Q3 and 3% YTD as well as operating income growth of 19% in Q3 and 56% YTD

Financial highlights for Q3 and YTD 20191:

Q3 B2B mobile postpaid ARPU decreased 11% YoY to €18 driven by the aforementioned revenue headwinds

We added 27,000 new postpaid customers in Q3, bringing the YTD total to 91,000

The €4 million revenue decline in Q3 was primarily driven by (i) pricing pressure in the large corporate segment, (ii) lower

Property and equipment additions12 were 23% of revenue in Q3

Integration expenses were €1 million for Q3, bringing the YTD total to €8 million

Q3 OCF growth was a result of sustained revenue growth while keeping total costs flat

Q3 OCF increased 2% YoY to €450 million, marking five consecutive quarters of growth

Q3 additions increased by €43 million YoY primarily as a result of (i) higher customer premises equipment outlays associated with the high demand for our next-generation Mediabox Next and (ii) an increase in new build related to expansion of the fixed-line network

Integration-related additions amounted to €23 million in Q3, bringing the YTD total to €65 million

At September 30, 2019, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost 13 was 4.5% and the average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor financing) was 6.1 years

fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 4.5% and the average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor financing) was 6.1 years During the quarter we completed a handset securitization financing. The cash proceeds were fully utilized to redeem the remaining 2024 7.125% Euro Senior Notes. This transaction has no impact on our overall debt, but will reduce our annual interest costs from 2020 onwards

In October we completed a series of transactions which were neutral from a leverage perspective:

Issued equivalent of €3.1 billion of new debt, split across €2.25 billion Term Loan H due 2029 and €425 million 2.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 and $500 million 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2030

Proceeds were used to repay €2.25 billion Term Loan F due 2025 in full and redeem €800 million 3.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and will be used in November 2019 to redeem the remaining €71.7 million 3.625% notes due 2020

These transactions extended the average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor financing) to 7.4 years

3