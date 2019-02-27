Liberty Global : VodafoneZiggo Reports Preliminary Q4 2018 Results

VodafoneZiggo Reports Preliminary Q4 2018 Results

Achieved all Full-Year 2018 Guidance Supported by 6.5% OCF Growth in Q4; Setting the Stage for Good Momentum into 2019

Utrecht, the NetherlandsFebruary 27, 2019: VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. ("VodafoneZiggo"), a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, is today providing select, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for the three months ("Q4") and full year ("FY") ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the results for the same periods in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue our December 31, 2018 audited consolidated financial statements prior to the end of March 2019, at which time the report will be posted to our website. To provide comparability, unless otherwise indicated, our results for the 2017 periods herein have been presented on a pro forma basis under "New GAAP1".

Highlights for Q4 and FY 2018:

• FY 2018 financial guidance achieved (on an old GAAP basis): OCF2 growth of 2% vs guidance3 of stabilizing OCF Property and equipment additions4 at 21% of revenue vs guidance of 20% to 22% Total cash returns to shareholders5 of €701 million vs guidance of at least €700 million

• Rapid adoption of convergence offers with 59,000 new converged6 households and 88,000 new converged SIMs added in Q4. In total 183,000 converged households and 294,000 converged SIMs were added in FY 2018 Over the past two years, we have converged 32% of our broadband base and 50% of our eligible mobile base, which has contributed to a three percentage point reduction in Consumer mobile postpaid customer churn7 YoY

• Commercial momentum in mobile remained strong with 51,000 new postpaid customers added in Q4, matching our Q3 result, which represents consecutive quarters of our best performance since the formation of the JV. Fixed RGUs8 declined by 33,000 in Q4, of which 22,000 were low ARPU telephony

• Revenue showed further signs of stabilization, remaining flat YoY at €993 million in Q4, as compared to a 1% YoY decline in Q3. FY 2018 revenue declined 2% to €3,895 million

• Q4 operating income increased €21 million YoY to €36 million. FY 2018 operating income declined €83 million to €111 million

• Q4 OCF grew 6.5% to €417 million, marking best quarterly growth rate since the formation of the JV, as the result of stable revenue and a decrease in certain operating costs supported by ongoing cost synergy realization. FY 2018 OCF grew by 0.5% to €1,701 million

• Integration on-track: approximately 50% of targeted €210 million of cost synergies captured with majority related to operating costs

• 2019 guidance: between 1% and 3% OCF growth and total expected cash returns between €400 million and €600 million in the form of dividends and principal and interest payments on shareholders loans

• Reference offer document with interim tariffs for wholesale cable access published. Appeal has been filed with the Dutch Industry & Trade Tribunal

Jeroen Hoencamp, VodafoneZiggo CEO, commented:

"We have ended the year on a positive note, achieving all of our 2018 financial guidance targets. Our convergence strategy continues to gain traction as we reached over one million converged households during the year, realizing significant benefits for NPS and churn. Together with much improved mobile trends and our successful integration efforts, this supported a stable OCF performance for the year as a whole, including a return to robust OCF growth in Q4. Looking ahead, we remain highly focused on improving our customers' experience through the launch of an advanced new TV platform and 5G showcase trials. We intend to explore potential monetization opportunities for our mobile towers portfolio. And we continue the efforts needed to prepare cable wholesale offers, while taking all appropriate legal steps to overturn the ACM ruling, which we believe is unnecessary and disproportionate. We expect to maintain good commercial and financial momentum in 2019, with OCF growth between 1% and 3% despite the significant costs associated with the switch-off of analogue TV signals as we prepare for the 2020 rollout of gigabit broadband services. Together with sustained network investments, this will enable total cash returns to our shareholders of between €400 million and €600 million."

Consumer performance for Q4 and FY 2018:

Total consumer revenue decreased by 0.5% in Q4 and 1% in FY 2018

Fixed:

Consumer cable revenue9 decreased by 1% in Q4 and 1.5% in FY 2018

• The €4 million decline in Q4 was the net result of (i) a price increase implemented in July, (ii) an increase in converged discounts, (iii) a reduction in telephony and video-on-demand usage, and (iv) lower average RGUs YoY

• Internet and enhanced video RGUs declined by 2,000 and 9,000, respectively, in Q4 due to increased competition. In total, we added 18,000 new broadband customers in FY 2018

• Q4 consumer cable ARPU10 increased 1% YoY to €47

• 110,000 new Ziggo Mediabox XL customers were added in FY 2018 (18,000 in Q4), bringing total penetration of our enhanced video base to 42%. During FY 2018, 300,000 new customers downloaded and actively used Ziggo GO (our multi-screen video app). In total, we reached 1.5 million active users by the end of Q4

• Our new 4K next-generation TV entertainment platform is planned for launch in Q1 2019

Mobile:

Consumer mobile revenue11 was flat YoY in both Q4 and FY 2018

• This is primarily the net result of a higher customer base offset by a reduction in handset sales

• 26,000 mobile postpaid SIMs were added in Q4, almost double the prior-year period. FY 2018 net customer additions of 100,000 were significantly higher than the prior year of 21,000, due in part to our converged strategy

• Q4 consumer postpaid ARPU increased 5% YoY to €22

Business performance for Q4 and FY 2018:

Total B2B revenue stabilized in Q4 as revenue growth in fixed fully offset the decline in mobile. However, total B2B revenue declined by 5% in FY 2018 2

Fixed:

B2B cable revenue12 increased by 8% in Q4 and 7% in FY 2018

• Demand for our Business Internet Pro and Unified Communication products continued to grow

• 14,000 fixed SOHO ("Small Office Home Office") and Small Business RGUs were added in Q4 supported by our 2-month free Try & Buy campaign. A total of 64,000 fixed SOHO and Small Business RGUs were added in FY 2018

• Q4 SOHO cable ARPU decreased 3% YoY to €58

Mobile:

B2B mobile revenue13 decreased by 6% in Q4 and 13% in FY 2018

• The €9 million revenue decline in Q4 was significantly better than Q3, which declined by €20 million. This reflected the lapping of Red Pro price changes introduced in November 2016 and improved net additions. However, Q4 was still negatively impacted by adverse pricing trends in the market

• 24,000 postpaid customers were added in Q4, representing our best quarterly result in three years contributing to total net additions of 58,000 for FY 2018

• Q4 mobile B2B postpaid ARPU decreased 10% YoY to €22

Financial highlights for Q4 and FY 20181:

In Q4, revenue stabilized while OCF and operating income increased by 6.5% and 139%, respectively. For FY 2018, revenue and operating income declined by 2% and 43% respectively, however OCF returned to growth of 0.5%

• Revenue remained stable YoY at €993 million in Q4 and declined by €79 million or 2% on a FY basis. The FY decline was primarily driven by regulatory headwinds in mobile in the first half year of 2018

• We reported operating income of €36 million and €111 million for Q4 and FY 2018, respectively, as compared to €15 million and €193 million in the corresponding prior year periods. The Q4 increase was mainly driven by an increase in OCF. The FY decline was primarily the result of (i) an increase in depreciation and amortization expense resulting from higher capital expenditures and accelerated depreciation associated with the reduction of office locations as a part of our integration efforts and (ii) an increase in restructuring charges in 2018

• Q4 OCF increased 6.5% YoY to €417 million, representing two consecutive quarters of growth. On a FY basis, OCF increased 0.5% YoY to €1,701 million Our Q4 OCF growth was a result of stable revenue and a decrease in certain operating costs supported by ongoing cost synergy realization Integration expenses were €10 million and €20 million for Q4 and FY 2018, respectively, as compared to €9 million and €24 million in prior-year periods

• As highlighted in the Appendix, under Old GAAP our revenue returned to growth with 1% in Q4 and declined by 1% for FY 2018. Our operating income increased in Q4 to €37 million and declined to €131 million for FY 2018. OCF grew by 8% in Q4 and 2% in FY 2018 as compared to the prior year periods. The differences under ASU 2014-09 are mainly due to the net impact of recognizing handset sales upfront and recognizing certain sales commissions over time under the new standard

• Property and equipment additions were 26% of revenue in Q4 and 21.5% in FY 2018 Q4 expenditures were €14 million higher as compared to Q4 2017 primarily as the net result of (i) an increase associated with customer premises equipment, (ii) higher network expansion (capacity) expenditures in both fixed and mobile, and (iii) a decrease associated with fixed network equipment FY 2018 expenditures were €10 million higher as compared to 2017 primarily as the net result of (i) an increase in network expansion (new build and capacity) in both fixed and mobile, (ii) an increase in spend on integration related projects (baseline), and (iii) lower customer premises equipment and related installation costs driven by lower sales volumes and higher re-deployment volumes Integration-related additions (baseline) amounted to €27 million in Q4, as compared to €34 million in Q3, bringing total spend to €103 million in FY 2018

• At December 31, 2018, our fully-swapped third-party debt borrowing cost14 was 4.6% and the average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor financing) was 6.7 years

• At December 31, 2018, total third-party debt (excluding vendor financing and capital lease obligations) was €9.9 billion, up from €9.8 billion at September 30, 2018. For information concerning the debt balances used in our covenant calculations, see Covenant Debt Information below

• During the quarter, our cash returns to shareholders included €200 million principal repayment of the shareholder loans, €25.5 million of interest on the Shareholder Notes and €75 million of dividends. Our FY 2018 cash returns to shareholders aggregated to €701 million

• At December 31, 2018, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, (i) the ratio of Senior Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) was 3.79x and (ii) the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) was 4.83x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants Vendor financing obligations are not included in the calculation of our leverage covenants. If we were to include these obligations in our leverage ratio calculation, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 5.34x at December 31, 2018

• At December 31, 2018, we had maximum undrawn commitments of €800 million. When our Q4 compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no changes from December 31, 2018 borrowing levels, we anticipate that we will continue to have €800 million of our unused commitments available to be drawn

Financial guidance for FY 2019:

For the calendar year 2019 we expect:

• Between 1% and 3% OCF growth, including around €10 million non-recurring integration costs

• Property and equipment additions as a percentage of revenue of around 21%, including integration-related additions of approximately €80 million

• Total cash return to shareholders between €400 million and €600 million in the form of dividends and principal and interest payments on shareholders loans

Operating Statistics Summary

As of and for the three months ended December 31,

2018 2017 Footprint Homes Passed15 7,199,000 7,140,000 Two-way Homes Passed16 7,185,100 7,129,400 Subscribers (RGUs) Basic Video17 517,700 576,300 Enhanced Video18 3,385,000 3,366,100 Internet19 3,317,200 3,266,800 Total RGUs 9,719,500 9,760,600 Q4 Organic RGU Net Additions (Losses) Basic Video (12,500) (15,500) Enhanced Video (4,200) 15,000 Internet 5,400 24,700 Total organic RGU net additions (losses) (33,200) 25,900 Fixed Customer Relationships Fixed Customer Relationships21 3,876,600 3,920,000 RGUs per Fixed Customer Relationship 2.51 2.49 Q4 Monthly ARPU10 per Fixed Customer Relationship € 46€ 46 Fixed Customer Bundling Single-Play 15.0% 17.1% Double-Play 20.9% 18.2% Triple-Play 64.1% 64.7% Mobile SIMs22 Postpaid 4,215,000 4,055,700 Prepaid 751,000 830,000 Q4 organic Postpaid net additions 50,600 9,500 Total organic Mobile net additions (losses) 60,100 (65,100) Q4 Monthly Mobile ARPU10 Postpaid (including interconnect revenue) € 22€ 22 Prepaid (including interconnect revenue) € 3 Convergence Converged6 Households 876,000 Converged6 SIMs 1,246,000 Converged Households as % of Internet RGUs 27% 5 3

Total Video 3,902,700 3,942,400

Telephony20 2,499,600 2,551,400

Total Video (16,700) (500)

Telephony (21,900) 1,700

Total Mobile 4,966,000 4,885,700

Q4 organic Prepaid net additions (losses) 9,500 (74,600)

€

1,059,0001,540,000 32%