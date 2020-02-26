Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global plc    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : continue investing in PlumeSmart Home Services pioneer Plume has closed a new financing round of $85 million, Liberty Global has participated in...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:58am EST

Smart Home Services pioneer Plume has closed a new financing round of $85 million, Liberty Global has participated in Plume's Series D funding round, building on their previous commitments to the Smart Home Services company in previous investment rounds.

Plume provides over 30 leading communications service providers with Customer Experience Management (CEM) platform as a SaaS offering. Already used by the likes of Liberty Global, Charter and Comcast, the Plume platform enables the curation, delivery, support, and management of personalized Smart Home Services for consumers. The Smart Home Services category is a primary growth vector for forward-looking service providers looking to differentiate broadband offerings while improving customer retention.

'We've been enthusiastic investors and committed supporters of Plume since their Series A, and are now excited to partner with these industry leaders in the journey,' said Ankur Prakash, Vice President at Liberty Global Ventures and a board member of Plume. 'It has been really satisfying to be a part of this incredible growth and such a talented team.'

Plume's cloud controller operates the largest software-defined network in the world and has over 650 million devices communicating with 16 million OpenSync switches across 14 million households. In 2018, Plume created and open-sourced the OpenSync™ framework which is the fastest growing initiative of its kind. OpenSync™ enables the curation, delivery of support and services, and management of devices throughout the smart home. Beyond service providers, OpenSync™ has been broadly adopted by the OEM/ODM access points, consumer electronics, and has been pre-integrated and supported by leading silicon & processor platforms.

Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, Plume AI Security™, and Plume Motion™ are all included in the rapidly expanding consumer-facing smart home services suite powered by OpenSync and offered by Plume. On top of this, operator-facing support, operations, and marketing suites designed to enhance service delivery, support and scale are also offered to consumers.

Telecom Infra Project (TIP), one of the largest cross-functional working groups in the world with more than 500 member organizations including Facebook, leading service providers including Deutsche Telekom, technology providers, developers, chipset and device manufacturers, and integrators across the telecommunications industry, also announced earlier this week that it has adopted OpenSync as its open access point software stack, and has demonstrated compatibility with multiple controller platforms.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 15:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
10:58aLIBERTY GLOBAL : continue investing in PlumeSmart Home Services pioneer Plume ha..
PU
02/14LIBERTY GLOBAL : Q4 2019 Call Presentation
PU
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL : VodafoneZiggo Reports Preliminary Q4 2019 Results
PU
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL : Q4 2019 Fixed Income Release
PU
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL : reports full year 2019 resultsLiberty Global plc today announce..
PU
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results
PU
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL : Reports Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Annual results
CO
02/13LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Slide show results
CO
02/11LIBERTY GLOBAL : Expands Relationship with PlumeLiberty Global has expanded its ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 682 M
EBIT 2020 1 029 M
Net income 2020 -339 M
Debt 2020 19 959 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -39,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
EV / Sales2021 2,90x
Capitalization 12 567 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 25,02  $
Last Close Price 20,56  $
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-9.61%12 567
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.78%108 765
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION6.04%24 213
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION6.06%19 677
CABLE ONE, INC.11.86%9 509
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.0.92%4 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group