Liberty Global : continue investing in PlumeSmart Home Services pioneer Plume has closed a new financing round of $85 million, Liberty Global has participated in...

Smart Home Services pioneer Plume has closed a new financing round of $85 million, Liberty Global has participated in Plume's Series D funding round, building on their previous commitments to the Smart Home Services company in previous investment rounds.

Plume provides over 30 leading communications service providers with Customer Experience Management (CEM) platform as a SaaS offering. Already used by the likes of Liberty Global, Charter and Comcast, the Plume platform enables the curation, delivery, support, and management of personalized Smart Home Services for consumers. The Smart Home Services category is a primary growth vector for forward-looking service providers looking to differentiate broadband offerings while improving customer retention.

'We've been enthusiastic investors and committed supporters of Plume since their Series A, and are now excited to partner with these industry leaders in the journey,' said Ankur Prakash, Vice President at Liberty Global Ventures and a board member of Plume. 'It has been really satisfying to be a part of this incredible growth and such a talented team.'

Plume's cloud controller operates the largest software-defined network in the world and has over 650 million devices communicating with 16 million OpenSync switches across 14 million households. In 2018, Plume created and open-sourced the OpenSync™ framework which is the fastest growing initiative of its kind. OpenSync™ enables the curation, delivery of support and services, and management of devices throughout the smart home. Beyond service providers, OpenSync™ has been broadly adopted by the OEM/ODM access points, consumer electronics, and has been pre-integrated and supported by leading silicon & processor platforms.

Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, Plume AI Security™, and Plume Motion™ are all included in the rapidly expanding consumer-facing smart home services suite powered by OpenSync and offered by Plume. On top of this, operator-facing support, operations, and marketing suites designed to enhance service delivery, support and scale are also offered to consumers.

Telecom Infra Project (TIP), one of the largest cross-functional working groups in the world with more than 500 member organizations including Facebook, leading service providers including Deutsche Telekom, technology providers, developers, chipset and device manufacturers, and integrators across the telecommunications industry, also announced earlier this week that it has adopted OpenSync as its open access point software stack, and has demonstrated compatibility with multiple controller platforms.