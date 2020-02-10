Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : extends partnership with Netflix across its European footprintLiberty Global announced a multi-year deal with Netflix that will continue to offer 11 million video customers in Europe...

02/10/2020

Liberty Global announced a multi-year deal with Netflix that will continue to offer 11 million video customers in Europe convenient access to the Netflix service, including some of today's most popular and award-winning series, movies and original content, such as The Irishman, Sex Education, and The Witcher.

The partnership follows Liberty Global's commitment to leverage its next-generation Gigabit speed broadband networks to provide its customers with their favorite streaming content, alongside world-class broadcast, and on-demand programming on the main TV screens in the home, in a truly seamless and flexible viewer experience.

Liberty Global is a first mover in this space, with its own Virgin Media in the UK being the first TV and broadband provider in Europe to launch Netflix within its advanced digital television platform seven years ago. In that time, Virgin Media has proven the success of the partnership as approximately half of its V6 video subscribers regularly access Netflix content on their TV sets, and embedding the service on Liberty Global set top boxes delivers significantly higher net promoter and customer satisfaction scores. Today the service is available on the Horizon platform in nearly every country operated by Liberty Global. And with this agreement, Liberty Global will continue to enhance functionality and overall integration of Netflix within its offering, beginning again with its UK operation.

'We are excited to extend our partnership with Netflix and continue to provide the best of all worlds in content on a single, intuitive platform,' said Enrique Rodriguez, CTO, Liberty Global. 'Our customers are savvy. And with one voice control command, they can continue to directly access the programming they want on networks that deliver reliable, uninterrupted viewing. Netflix is a global leader in streaming content, and that's precisely a partner we want for our customers.'

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:27:04 UTC
