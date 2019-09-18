Liberty Global : hosts annual Tech SummitLiberty Global's annual Tech Summit takes place today at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. For the 13th year, Liberty...

Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : hosts annual Tech Summit

0
09/18/2019 | 03:12am EDT

Liberty Global's annual Tech Summit takes place today at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. For the 13th year, Liberty will welcome over 1700 delegates from across its operating companies and supply chain as it shares details of its continuing roll-out of state-of-the-art products and services to customers across Europe.

Under the banner of 'Fuelling the Future: Delighting Customers with the Power of Connectivity', the summit will highlight Liberty Global's commitment to delivering an even better customer experience through developments like faster Wi-Fi speeds and enhanced entertainment packages. It will also showcase the success of Liberty Global's innovative range of products and services, including the Connect box router and Intelligent WiFi, which ensures that customers are able to benefit from high-quality connectivity throughout the home.

Last year's Tech Summit saw the launch of Horizon 4, which is now available in three of Liberty Global's markets, including to customers of VodafoneZiggo, the company's joint venture with Vodafone in the Netherlands. The box includes a raft of cutting-edge features such as voice control and seamless multiscreen viewing, and it has exceeded expectations in boosting customer satisfaction in every market where it's been released.

Alongside such product innovation, Liberty Global continues to power the digital future as it launches gigabit speed services in cities throughout Europe. Already available in Slovakian capital Bratislava and eight cities across Poland, Virgin Media will be bringing gigabit speeds to customers in the UK later this year, starting with Southampton. In addition, UPC Switzerland will be launching gigabit services across its entire footprint next week and the speeds will also become available to customers of Vodafone Ziggo in Utrecht in the Netherlands next year.

Enrique Rodriguez, Liberty Global's EVP and Chief Technology Officer, comments 'Liberty Global's role in powering the digital future is at the heart of this year's Tech Summit as we discuss the new technologies and initiatives that will drive our business forward over the coming months and years. As we turbocharge our network launching gigabit speeds to cities throughout Europe, we look forward to discussing with partners and suppliers how we can maximize the power of our state-of-the-art networks through ever more innovative and efficient products and services.'

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries will be appearing at the summit, as will Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schüler. Meanwhile, Alejandro Agag, CEO of the fast-growing electric car racing series Formula E - in which Liberty Global owns a minority stake - will be giving the keynote presentation.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 07:11:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
