LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
News 
News

Liberty Global's Profit Surges Driven by $12 Billion Gain From Deal With Vodafone

11/06/2019 | 06:03pm EST

By Maria Armental

Liberty Global PLC reported third-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income surged to $12.85 billion from $974.1 million a year earlier, largely tied to a $12.2 billion gain on the sale of operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone Group PLC.

REVENUE: Revenue from continuing operations declined 0.6% to $2.84 billion.

OUTLOOK: It affirmed operating cash flow and free cash flow guidance for the year.

"We are entering a new phase of operating and free cash flow expansion with capital intensity down 29% through nine months and operating free cash flow up 80%," Mike Fries said in a statement, citing figures that exclude operations in Switzerland.

SWISS OPERATIONS: "While we are disappointed that Sunrise was unable to obtain approval for the financing of their acquisition of our Swiss operation, we are excited with the progress we continue to make in that market, Mr. Fries said.

The share-purchase agreement with Sunrise Communications Group AG was amended on Oct. 22.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FREENET GROUP -0.44% 20.31 Delayed Quote.20.39%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -1.46% 25.03 Delayed Quote.19.03%
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA -0.72% 19.38 Delayed Quote.34.81%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP 0.32% 77.7 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.28% 162.16 Delayed Quote.5.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 411 M
EBIT 2019 834 M
Net income 2019 -233 M
Debt 2019 15 967 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -82,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -123x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 17 871 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,43  $
Last Close Price 25,03  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC19.03%17 871
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.66.07%101 645
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION63.82%21 424
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION38.73%17 074
CABLE ONE, INC.62.22%7 591
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.27.30%4 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
