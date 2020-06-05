Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global plc    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Liberty Global : to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/05/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be holding its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will conduct the meeting with an audio webcast live at https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/. The webcast will be listen-only; if you are a shareholder and would like to ask management a question, please email that question to IR@libertyglobal.com no later than June 23, 2020. Questions should relate to the business of the meeting, as outlined in the Notice of Meeting. During the AGM, management may provide responses to the most frequently-asked, relevant questions. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days. Should a shareholder desire to attend the meeting in person, please be advised that the Company’s visitation policy may be affected by applicable laws and regulations related to the Covid-19 pandemic and attendance may be limited. The physical location of the meeting will be at 1550 Wewatta Street, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado, 80202.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com or contact:


© Business Wire 2020
