Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global Plc    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunrise counts cost of its failure to buy Liberty Global business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss telecom company Sunrise's logo is seen at an office building in Zurich

Sunrise Communications said on Wednesday it faces a hit of up to 125 million Swiss francs (97.9 million pounds) from its failed bid to buy Liberty Global's Swiss unit, as the U.S. cable company held out hopes a deal could be revived.

Sunrise's costs from the failed 6.3 billion franc deal, halted after opposition from the Swiss telecommunication company's biggest shareholder, include a 50 million franc break-up fee to Liberty Global, as well as 19 million francs in underwriting fees and already-incurred integration costs of 24 million francs.

Last month, Sunrise scrapped its takeover of Liberty's UPC Switzerland business when German firm Freenet, which holds 25% of the Swiss telecommunications group, balked on concerns the move was too expensive.

Freenet said that adding cable assets made little sense as the industry was transitioning to faster 5G mobile technology.

Liberty Global said late on Tuesday it was not completely writing off the transaction and held out hopes that a deal could be resurrected.

"We look forward to continuing our conversations with either the board or Freenet about a potential transaction that creates significant value for both sets of shareholders and Swiss consumers," Liberty Global said in a statement.

Sunrise also released its third-quarter numbers on Wednesday, with its net income surging 52% to 48 million francs.

Revenue increased 1% to 474 million francs in the period, the Swiss company said, adding that it expects to reach its 2019 targets that include revenue of between 1.86 billion and 1.9 billion francs and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 618 million-628 million francs.

Sunrise sees a dividend of 4.35 francs-4.45 francs per share.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREENET GROUP 0.42% 21.54 Delayed Quote.27.12%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -4.04% 23.77 Delayed Quote.11.39%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP 0.58% 78.45 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
02:25aSunrise counts cost of its failure to buy Liberty Global business
RE
11/12LIBERTY GLOBAL : Responds to Sunrise Termination of Share Purchase Agreement
BU
11/12Communications Services Flat as Streaming Wars Rage On -- Communications Serv..
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12VODAFONE : Raises Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Guidance on Liberty Global Gains
DJ
11/07LIBERTY GLOBAL : Regulation G Information - September 30, 2019
PU
11/07LIBERTY GLOBAL : Q3 2019 Investor Call Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 405 M
EBIT 2019 834 M
Net income 2019 -233 M
Debt 2019 16 384 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -82,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -106x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 17 598 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,43  $
Last Close Price 25,03  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC11.39%17 598
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.66.16%100 738
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION62.81%21 168
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION44.05%16 522
CABLE ONE, INC.80.01%7 662
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.28.01%4 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group