Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global plc    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefonica's stake in tower firm CTIL is ready for monetisation - COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Spain's Telefonica could seek to make money from its stake in the CTIL masts company it owns with Britain's Vodafone before or after closing a deal to merge its British unit O2 with Liberty Global's Virgin Media, its chief operating officer said on Thursday.

"Monetisation could take place once the (Liberty merger) has finished or be approached in between signing and closing," COO Angel Vila told analysts on a conference call.

"The asset is ready for such a possibility," Vila added.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -2.59% 21.05 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
TELEFONICA S.A. -2.26% 4.281 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.20% 112.42 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
06:32aTelefonica's stake in tower firm CTIL is ready for monetisation - COO
RE
06:26aLiberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
RE
05:49aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Reports Q1 2020 ResultsLiberty Global plc today announced its Q..
PU
04:41aBT scraps dividend, invests in fibre as rivals agree merger
RE
04:41aBT scraps dividend, invests in fibre as rivals agree merger
RE
04:23aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Telefonica to Combine U.K. Units, Creating $39 Billion Giant --..
DJ
04:14aLIBERTY GLOBAL : and Telefonica to Merge their U.K. Operations
PU
04:09aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Q1 2020 Fixed Income Release
PU
02:44aTelefonica withdraws 2020 guidance after first-quarter profit fall
RE
02:35aLiberty Global expects no major regulatory challenge to O2-Virgin deal - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 253 M
EBIT 2020 935 M
Net income 2020 -561 M
Debt 2020 19 815 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -27,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
EV / Sales2021 2,98x
Capitalization 13 138 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 23,59  $
Last Close Price 21,05  $
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-7.43%13 138
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.89%104 046
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-35.44%11 978
CABLE ONE, INC.29.35%11 023
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-3.16%3 719
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-11.22%3 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group