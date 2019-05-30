Log in
Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting

05/30/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD - TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2019 (the “Meeting”). A total of 122,186,124 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 58.95% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

 Total number of votes cast:Votes ‘for’:
Dr. Mark O’Dea97,650,68696.7%
Mr. Cal Everett97,650,68699.7%
Mr. Donald McInnes97,650,68694.4%
Mr. Robert Pease97,650,68699.8%
Mr. Sean Tetzlaff97,650,68696.7%
   

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, was also approved by the shareholders.

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD
Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining.  This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah.  We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.  Our flagship projects are Goldstrike, Black Pine and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

For more information, visit www.libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
