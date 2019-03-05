Liberty interactive Ventures : Shine Together At QVC's Beauty Bash

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine bright with QVC during Beauty Bash, an exclusive gathering of beauty experts, beauty customers and prestige brands. The three-day immersive beauty experience will take place at the Fillmore beginning Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 in Philadelphia, PA and will showcase over 30 of the most prestigious names in the beauty industry. Attendees will explore, learn and celebrate all things beauty while gaining an exclusive sneak peek at some of the exciting new products and brands coming to QVC. As an added bonus, attendees will receive a premium gift bag with a selection of deluxe samples from participating vendors.

"Our QVC beauty business is rooted in relationships and we pride ourselves in the unique ability to connect our customers with their favorite beauty experts across our digital, social and broadcast platforms," said Rob Robillard, Vice President of Integrated Beauty Merchandising for Qurate Retail Group. "We pioneered this customer-facing beauty event over 10 years ago as a way to engage with our most obsessed beauty customers. This year, we've decided to completely reinvent Beauty Bash by bringing together some of the top beauty brands, many of which got their start on QVC, and creating unique experiences that will surprise and delight her throughout the entire weekend. We want to give our customers yet another way to discover the best that QVC beauty has to offer and we are confident it will be a beauty experience our customers will never forget."

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and experience the essence of more than 30 brands in a way that only QVC can offer. Some of the participating brands include:



• IT Cosmetics® • tarte • Perricone MD • WEN • Dyson • Laura Gellar • Josie Maran • Peter Thomas Roth • Tatcha • BECCA









New brands launching at QVC will also be making their debut appearance at Beauty Bash, including Sunday Riley and Beekman 1802.

In addition, top experts behind many of the featured brands will be participating in special panels and master classes on today's hottest beauty trends. Speakers will include:

• Jamie Kern Lima • Peter Thomas Roth • Chaz Dean • Mally Roncal • Dr. Perricone • Laura Gellar • Sunday Riley • Josie Maran





Beauty Bash tickets will be on sale beginning March 29 and can be purchased through www.qvc.com/BeautyBash. Tickets for each of the four sessions will be available in two tiers – early admission and general admission – with prices starting at $125. For additional information regarding tickets, participating vendors and scheduled speakers, please visit www.qvc.com/BeautyBash.

About QVC

QVC exceeds the expectations of everyone we touch by delivering the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, in nine countries, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. Along the way, we connect shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, PA and founded in 1986, QVC has more than 17,000 employees and has retail operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 14 broadcast networks reaching approximately 370 million homes, seven websites, and 220 social pages. Visit corporate.qvc.com to learn more.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN, zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail Group"), as well as other minority investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to ShopSM – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores – and is #1 in video commerce, #3 in ecommerce in North America and #3 in mobile commerce in the U.S. (according to Internet Retailer). For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

