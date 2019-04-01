Qurate Retail Group : Expands Prestige Beauty Category with Development of Exclusive and Proprietary Brands

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, Inc., part of the Qurate Retail Group, announces the development of Carmindy Beauty, the first QVC exclusive beauty brand created with Batallure Beauty to expand Qurate Retail Group's prestige beauty category as a strategic growth pillar for the organization. Carmindy Beauty, a collection of color cosmetics created for women regardless of age or skin type, will launch exclusively on QVC in September 2019.

For 10 years, millions of reality TV viewers tuned in weekly to see Carmindy's tips and tricks, learn about the latest makeup trends, and be inspired to celebrate their own unique beauty. Now, she's bringing the QVC customer a new approach to beauty with innovative techniques that take the guesswork out of choosing the right products. The September launch will feature 16 single items and several kits including eye shadow, brow pencils, mascara, lip crayons, brushes and more ranging in price from $15-$70. Carmindy will also introduce two numbered systems including her '5 Minute Face', a five-piece kit featuring specially curated, universal shades designed to complement all skin tones and create naturally beautiful, glowing skin in just five minutes.

"I believe that beauty should be anxiety-free, and I want to give every woman the confidence to embrace her natural beauty," said Carmindy. "Women are busier than ever and are craving an easy beauty routine that will give them a natural glow without requiring a lot of effort, which is why we have created step-by-step beauty products with blendable, buildable shades that work for all skin types and tones, regardless of age. I am so excited to share this collection with QVC customers and give them the tools to accentuate their inner beauty."

QVC has developed successful exclusive brands in the fashion and home categories for many years. Now, by leveraging the power of its engaging, multiplatform shopping experience and Batallure's industry expertise, the companies will bring innovative products to the prestige beauty market. Together, QVC and Batallure will collaborate on concept development, creation of packaging, development of product formulations and fragrances, as well as marketing, sourcing and manufacturing. Future initiatives may include opportunities to scale the relationship across other Qurate Retail Group brands and platforms.

"We have partnered with Batallure as part of our initiatives to reach beauty enthusiasts looking to discover differentiated and prestige products," said Rob Robillard, VP of Integrated Beauty Merchandising for QVC US, HSN and Zulily. "Together, we will nurture and develop exclusive offerings that will be transformative in the prestige beauty space and solidify our position as a true beauty destination. Carmindy Beauty fills a white space in our assortment for women who are looking to perfect the natural, 'no-makeup' look. Carmindy is a born storyteller with a passion for making women feel beautiful, and we believe our customers will be inspired by her authenticity and professional techniques."

Carmindy Beauty will make its debut at QVC Presents Beauty Bash, giving attendees a special preview of the collection. Beauty Bash is a three-day beauty event beginning Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 in Philadelphia, PA which will showcase 40 top beauty vendors while providing an interactive experience for over 6,000 customers. Carmindy will be on hand to meet with customers and introduce the new product.

"The rapid growth of social media and digital commerce has created an unprecedented demand for beauty products, and QVC is uniquely positioned to offer customers a truly one-of-a-kind shopping experience that can't be replicated in brick and mortar or by e-commerce sites," said Robin Burns, Chairman & Co-Founder of Batallure Beauty. "I have always admired QVC for its ability to connect with the customer and create authentic and genuine relationships. They have mastered the art of storytelling and bringing products to life across their multiple platforms. I am excited about our first launch together with Carmindy Beauty and the opportunities ahead as we work collaboratively to expand QVC's current beauty offerings while exploring new categories and products."

Qurate Retail Group engages millions of beauty enthusiasts via QVC, HSN and Zulily, across multiple platforms, for thousands of brands. Qurate Retail Group has a strong track record of discovering and nurturing new brands and trends, bringing innovative products and ideas to life, and helping strengthen and enhance established brands.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail Group comprises seven leading retail brands — QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, and Grandin Road — all dedicated to providing a Third Way to ShopSM, beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail Group is #1 in video commerce, reaching approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks and multiple ecommerce sites, social pages, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group is #3 in ecommerce in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. Qurate Retail Group combines the best of retail, media and social to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers -- bringing joy, inspiration and humanity to shopping. Qurate Retail Group also curates large audiences, across multiple platforms, for thousands of brand vendors. Headquartered in West Chester, PA, Qurate Retail Group has 27,000 team members in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority investments.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qurate-retail-group-expands-prestige-beauty-category-with-development-of-exclusive-and-proprietary-brands-300821822.html

SOURCE Qurate Retail Group