QVC, Inc. : Prices $225 Million of New Senior Secured Notes

QVC, Inc. (“QVC”) announced today the pricing of $225 million principal
amount of new 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067 (the “Notes”). QVC
also granted the underwriters of this offering an option to acquire up
to an additional $33.75 million principal amount of the Notes to cover
any over-allotments. The Notes will be secured by a first-priority lien
on the capital stock of QVC, which is the same collateral that secures
QVC's existing secured indebtedness and certain future indebtedness. The
net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially repay existing
indebtedness under QVC’s senior secured credit facility and for general
corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about
September 13, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. QVC is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (formerly Liberty
Interactive Corporation) (Nasdaq: QRTEA and QRTEB).
QVC intends to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.
If the application is approved, QVC expects trading in the Notes to
begin within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Morgan Stanley & Co.
LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS
Securities LLC are the joint book-running managers for this offering.
QVC is offering the Notes pursuant to its existing shelf registration
statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”). QVC intends to file with the SEC a definitive
prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms
of this offering. When available, copies of the definitive prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus for this offering may be obtained
by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at
1-800-294-1322, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-800-584-6837, Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751, RBC Capital Markets, LLC at
1-866-375-6829 and UBS Securities LLC at 1-888-827-7275.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the
offered Notes, nor shall there be any sales of Notes in any jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including without limitation, statements about the intended offering of
Notes, the intended listing and trading of the Notes and the use of
proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements involve
many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statements,
including, without limitation, the acceptance of the Notes for listing
and general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release, and QVC expressly disclaims
any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to
any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in
its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions
or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to
the publicly filed documents of QVC, including the most recent Forms
10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about QVC and about the risks
and uncertainties related to the business of QVC which may affect the
statements made in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005976/en/