Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty interactive Ventures Group    

LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QVC, Inc. : Prices $225 Million of New Senior Secured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:31pm EDT

QVC, Inc. (“QVC”) announced today the pricing of $225 million principal amount of new 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067 (the “Notes”). QVC also granted the underwriters of this offering an option to acquire up to an additional $33.75 million principal amount of the Notes to cover any over-allotments. The Notes will be secured by a first-priority lien on the capital stock of QVC, which is the same collateral that secures QVC's existing secured indebtedness and certain future indebtedness. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially repay existing indebtedness under QVC’s senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. QVC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (formerly Liberty Interactive Corporation) (Nasdaq: QRTEA and QRTEB).

QVC intends to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange. If the application is approved, QVC expects trading in the Notes to begin within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS Securities LLC are the joint book-running managers for this offering.

QVC is offering the Notes pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). QVC intends to file with the SEC a definitive prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of this offering. When available, copies of the definitive prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for this offering may be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at 1-800-294-1322, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-800-584-6837, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751, RBC Capital Markets, LLC at 1-866-375-6829 and UBS Securities LLC at 1-888-827-7275.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the offered Notes, nor shall there be any sales of Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the intended offering of Notes, the intended listing and trading of the Notes and the use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the acceptance of the Notes for listing and general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and QVC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of QVC, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about QVC and about the risks and uncertainties related to the business of QVC which may affect the statements made in this press release.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTUR
06:31pQVC, INC. : Prices $225 Million of New Senior Secured Notes
BU
10:03aQVC, INC. : Announces Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
08/29QURATE RETAIL, INC. : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
BU
08/15LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Paym..
BU
08/08QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/16LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Paym..
BU
07/06QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
07/02LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Quarterly Interest Paymen..
BU
07/02LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Quarterly Interest Paymen..
BU
06/19LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Payment of Extraordinary ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20FTD COMPANIES : What's Going On Here? 
05/10FTD COMPANIES : Odd Post-Earnings Decline Gives Another Shot At A High-Risk Turn.. 
05/01RiverPark Focused Value Fund Quarterly Update Q1 2018 
04/11FTD COMPANIES : A Justified Relief Rally, And A High-Risk, Huge-Reward Play Afte.. 
03/07BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE : Week 14 
Chart LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Liberty interactive Ventures Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Mark D. Carleton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP-2.19%0
AMAZON.COM70.57%994 753
WAYFAIR INC66.26%12 452
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-0.57%10 883
QURATE RETAIL INC-15.11%9 567
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.69.89%7 334
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.