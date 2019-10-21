Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty interactive Ventures Group    

LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qurate Retail, Inc. : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 21, 2019 with presentations beginning at 12:45pm E.S.T. During these presentations, observations may be made regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Qurate Retail website.

The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at http://qurateretail.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting in the afternoon at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Qurate Retail
  • Liberty Broadband Corporation and GCI Liberty, Inc.
    • Charter Communications, Inc.
    • GCI
    • LendingTree, Inc.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.’s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTUR
04:31pQURATE RETAIL, INC. : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast
BU
10/11LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : CORRECTING and REPLACING Qurate Retail, Inc. Anno..
BU
10/02ZULILY LAUNCHES BEST PRICE PROMISE : Beginning New Era of Price Transparency
BU
09/30LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail announces quarterly interest paymen..
BU
09/30LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail announces quarterly interest paymen..
BU
08/15LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Paym..
BU
08/07QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/15LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Paym..
BU
07/12QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
07/01LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES : Qurate Retail Announces Quarterly Interest Paymen..
BU
More news
Chart LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Liberty interactive Ventures Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP-2.19%0
AMAZON.COM17.01%869 363
WAYFAIR INC.21.23%10 083
ZOZO, INC.27.78%7 104
ETSY, INC.21.11%6 940
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.54%6 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group