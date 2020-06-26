Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Latin America    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

(LILA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Latin America : Ericsson to Transform Liberty Latin America Mobile Core Network Across the Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Ericsson is partnering with Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) in a major upgrade of its mobile core network and to accelerate its journey towards new technologies in the Caribbean and Latin America. The communications services provider has chosen Ericsson as its sole mobile core network vendor in a major network modernization drive.

The three-year deal will see Ericsson deploying state-of-the-art, virtualized and cloud-based mobile core network solutions to serve the regional Liberty Latin America market under a virtualized mobile core consolidation project. Deployment is expected to get underway in the second half of 2020 and will benefit LLA’s operations across the region.

By the end of this three-year project, Liberty Latin America’s mobile core networks will be fully virtualized, even more resilient, and prepared for future mobile technologies.

Vivek Khemka, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America, says: “Current circumstances have shown the importance of resilient, high-speed networks. Deploying a new virtualized core network across the region will allow us to be ready for our customers’ changing needs. We continue to invest and modernize our network across the region to ensure better voice quality, higher data speeds, lower latency, data security and increased network resiliency, improving our customer experiences. The extension of our strategic partnership with Ericsson consolidates our commitment to the development of a new generation of services that will provide a greater experience for our customers in the region.”

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “We are incredibly pleased to be the sole partner working with Liberty Latin America on bringing our reliable core network to LLA’s markets. With our combined dedication to reliable networks and our forward-thinking strategies for the region, we are perfectly placed to bring the next generation of connectivity to the public. Working closely to modernize networks, we will not only be paving the way for technology shifts but ensuring a more sustainable and innovation driven future for the Caribbean and Latin America.”

MORE INFORMATION

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA
08:32aLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Ericsson to Transform Liberty Latin America Mobile Core ..
BU
05/26LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Communications Puerto Rico Places $90 Million Senior Sec..
BU
05/07LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Regulation G Information - March 31, 2020
PU
05/06LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Q1 2020 Investor Call Presentation
PU
05/05LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/04LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ESTABLISHES CO : Employee Emergency Assistance Fund
BU
04/28LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/22LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Launches COVID-19 PSA Channels in the Region
BU
03/17LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/20LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Full-Year 2019 Investor Call Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 761 M - -
Net income 2020 -278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 753 M 1 753 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Liberty Latin America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,42 $
Last Close Price 9,76 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balan Nair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Fries Executive Chairman
Betzalel Kenigsztein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Noyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vivek Khemka Chief Technology & Product Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA-49.43%1 753
AT&T INC.-24.72%211 755
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-16.03%145 300
T-MOBILE US40.51%136 331
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.91%98 452
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.56%87 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group