Liberty Latin America : Q2 2020 Investor Call Presentation

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL August 6, 2020 Part of Liberty Latin America "SAFE HARBOR" FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT | DEFINED TERMS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMER This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategies, priorities, financial performance and Adjusted Free Cash Flow expectations for 2020; regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, our response to such pandemic and the anticipated impact of such crisis in our markets and on our business and financial results; our cost control initiatives, our customer value propositions; product innovation, investments and network and commercial initiatives; our proposed acquisitions in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Costa Rica, including the anticipated consequences and benefits of such transactions and the expected timing of such transactions; the proposed rights offering and the timing, use of proceeds, and who intends to subscribe with respect to such offering; upgrade initiatives; the strength of our balance sheet, tenor of our debt and expected leverage ratios; and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of our control, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters, political or social events, and pandemics, such as COVID-19, the uncertainties surrounding such events and efforts to contain any pandemic, the ability and cost to restore networks in the markets impacted by hurricanes or generally to respond to any such events; the continued use by subscribers and potential subscribers of our services and their willingness to upgrade to our more advanced offerings; our ability to meet challenges from competition, to manage rapid technological change or to maintain or increase rates to our subscribers or to pass through increased costs to our subscribers; the effects of changes in laws or regulation; general economic factors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval and satisfy conditions associated with acquisitions and dispositions, including the AT&T Acquisition and the Telefónica Costa Rica Acquisition; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new businesses and realize anticipated efficiencies from acquired businesses; the availability of attractive programming for our video services and the costs associated with such programming; our ability to achieve forecasted financial and operating targets; the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation; the ability of our operating companies to access cash of their respective subsidiaries; the impact of our operating companies' future financial performance, or market conditions generally, on the availability, terms and deployment of capital; fluctuations in currency exchange and interest rates; the ability of suppliers and vendors (including our third-party wireless network provider under our MVNO arrangement) to timely deliver quality products, equipment, software, services and access; our ability to adequately forecast and plan future network requirements including the costs and benefits associated with network expansions; and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of any securities referred to in this presentation in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. None of Liberty Latin America, its board of directors or any committee of its board of directors is making any recommendation to rightsholders as to whether to exercise or sell their Class C rights related to the rights offering. When available, rightsholders should carefully read the prospectus insofar as it relates to the rights offering before making any decisions with respect to their Class C rights. INFORMATION RELATING TO DEFINED TERMS Please refer to the Appendix at the end of this presentation, as well as our SEC filings, for the definitions of the following terms which may be used herein including: Rebased Growth, Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow ("Adjusted FCF"), Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"), as well as non-GAAP reconciliations, where applicable. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 2 AGENDA | | | EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Q2 & H1 2020 RESULTS APPENDIX Part of Liberty Latin America LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | KEY MESSAGES(1) CHALLENGING QUARTER DRIVEN BY IMPACT OF COVID-19, TRENDS IMPROVING 1 Performance impacted by COVID-19,improving from April low 2 RGU growth driven by 47,000 broadband adds; record LPR performance 3 Focus on cash generation delivered Adjusted FCF of $130m 4 Announced acquisition of Telefónica's fast-growing Costa Rica operation(2) See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Telefónica Costa Rica acquisition is pending and subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 4 COVID-19 | UPDATE ON KEY FOCUS AREAS EXECUTING PLANS TO MANAGE THROUGH NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES & BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE PEOPLE & SAFETY Extended working from home arrangements and implemented office safety protocols

Proactively supporting employee health and well-being

well-being Employee engagement at an all-time high COVID-19 TASK FORCE Prepared various models of financial projections: business outperforming most scenarios

Developing key initiatives on zero-touch and digital interactions NETWORK • Added capacity and traffic has reached a steady state • Added / upgraded over 70,000 homes in Q2 FINANCE & TREASURY Extended debt maturities and reduced borrowing costs

On-track for $150m fixed costs & P&E reduction in 2020

for $150m fixed costs & P&E reduction in 2020 Focus on Adjusted FCF generation • Cash collections improving • Agility to capitalize on opportunities • Focus on closing AT&T acquisition and developing • Driving B2B, fixed and mobile initiatives COMMERCIAL M&A accretive pipeline • Engaging with governments around moratorium laws • Board continues to provide advice and support, GOVERNMENT • Working towards regulatory approval for AT&T next quarter and starting Telefónica CR process AFFAIRS GOVERNANCE including full support of rights offering LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 5 COVID-19 | UPDATE ON KEY MARKETS VARYING LEVELS OF MOBILITY RESTRICTIONS; GENERALLY EASED FROM MOST RESTRICTIVE PERIOD PANAMA Movement remains restricted based on gender and ID number Gradual reopening of stores since May, ~90% opened since mid-June Moratorium law passed in May: moving customers to lifeline products instead of disconnecting MORE STRINGENT CHILE Strict lockdown for Santiago and most populated cities. National curfew from 10pm-5am remains ~40% of stores currently open, down from ~50% at beginning of June Supporting customers through customized offers C&W ISLANDS Mobility restrictions vary by market High impact: tourism dependent economies New restrictions announced in the Bahamas Stores closed during initial incidence of COVID-19; now virtually all open Moratorium laws not implemented LOCKDOWN MEASURES PUERTO RICO Governor announced rollbacks including closure of recreational establishments and extended curfew until August 15 Since early June, all stores open with regular hours, except Sundays, when most businesses remain closed in Puerto Rico Opted into FCC pledge to keep America connected and launched essential service plans JAMAICA On June 15, the borders reopened for international travelers. Nightly curfew updated to 11pm-5am Substantially all stores remained open throughout lockdown Serve the Unserved: accelerated footprint construction LESS STRINGENT COSTA RICA Limited mobility restrictions Cases increased in the past weeks Substantially all stores opened Government launched economic bonus for those workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other stimulus measures LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 6 NETWORK & COMMERCIAL INITIATIVES(1) ADAPTING TO A NEW OPERATING ENVIRONMENT; CONTINUING TO INVEST & INNOVATE NETWORK INVESTMENTS PRODUCT INNOVATION OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS SUBSEA DIGITAL PAYMENT • Added 400Gbps of capacity COLLECTIONS(2) FIXED ~75% • 1.8Tbps capacity added; ~30% increase in Chile Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico CMTS & licenses MOBILE Core capacity and spectrum upgrades in Panama and Jamaica ~85% FIXED NETWORK PEAK NETWORK THROUGHPUT | TBPS OTHERS +35% 5.1 5.1 4.9 3.8 01 MAR APR MAY JUN Source: company information. Due to rounding, certain growth rates may not recalculate. As of June, 2020. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 7 FIXED | SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE(1) DESIRE FOR HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY DRIVES BROADBAND ADDITIONS RGU ADDITIONS BY SEGMENT BROADBAND ADDITIONS IN THOUSANDS IN THOUSANDS REDUCED RGUS PRIMARILY RELATED TO CUSTOMERS IN PANAMA RECEIVING FREE SERVICES +26 (45) 33 28 Q2 23 20 11 Q1 20 OTHERS (7) 60 38 43 79 PROGRESSING OUR NETWORK EXPANSION 34 12 13 12 24 HOMES PASSED ADDED & UPGRADED | IN THOUSANDS 9 19 97 (26) 43 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 13 • Liberty Puerto Rico reported a record quarter with over 6x prior-year period's RGU additions • Gains in VTR/Cabletica were offset by net losses in C&W, driven by Panama 153 Q1 20 Q2 20 (1) See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Due to rounding, certain totals may not recalculate. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 8 MOBILE & B2B | CHALLENGING BUT IMPROVING ENVIRONMENT(1) COVID-19 IMPACTING Q2 2020 PERFORMANCE MOBILE SUBSCRIBER EVOLUTION MOBILE ADDITIONS (LOSSES) | IN THOUSANDS 4 (43) (39) 95% PREPAID (8) (149) (150) APR MAY JUN (307) (3) (349) Q1 20 H1 20 B2B REVENUE PERFORMANCE IN USD MILLIONS ENTERPRISE • Enabling employee shift from (3)% REBASED office to home • Increasing bandwidth, mobile apps and 596 security • Rapid support to Govt. in education, 563 security and healthcare SMALL & MEDIUM BUSINESSES • Adjustments to services during lockdowns • Working with businesses on payment arrangements and maintaining service • COVID-19 challenges driving digital adoption WHOLESALE • Rapid responses to increased capacity demands by carriers in the region H1 19 H1 20 • Increased capacity to our operating companies as bandwidth demand spiked (1) See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Due to rounding, certain totals and growth rates may not recalculate . LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 9 ADVANCING OUR INORGANIC STRATEGY STRATEGIC COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING FULL-SERVICE PLAYER IN COSTA RICA TELEFÓNICA COSTA RICA ("TEF CR") COMPELLING INVESTMENT RATIONALE Attractive market with stable macro and currency

Minimal COVID-19 impact on telco sector

COVID-19 impact on telco sector In-market combination of complementary businesses, creating integrated operator #2 MOBILE PLAYER Fast-growing challenger

challenger ~90% 4G population coverage

Successful track record migrating customers to postpaid AT&T PUERTO RICO & USVI • Continue to progress towards closing 2.3M transaction • Anticipate completion in Q4 2020 SUBSCRIBERS(1) $500M ENTERPRISE VALUE >$260M REVENUES(2) 6.0X EV / ADJ. OIBDA MULTIPLE(3) ~1X SYNERGIES(3) As of December 31, 2019. Operating statistics for Telefónica Costa Rica are based on Telefónica Costa Rica's counting policies. Operating statistics are subject to change after the completion of the transaction once Telefónica Costa Rica's statistics are presented in accordance with Liberty Latin America's policies. Telefónica Costa Rica's revenue under IFRS and Telefónica's accounting policies for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 at an exchange rate of USD/CRC of 580. Based on Adjusted OIBDA (defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, provisions and provision releases related to significant litigation and impairment, restructuring and other operating items) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 at an exchange rate of USD/CRC of 580 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as adjusted to (i) include certain lease costs that are capitalized as tangible assets under IFRS 16 in accordance with Telefónica Costa Rica's IFRS accounting policies and that will be expensed as an operating cost in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), and (ii) remove certain brand and management fees that won't continue post-acquisition. Adjusted OIBDA represents LLA's management's best estimate based upon information obtained from Telefónica and i ncludes projected annual run-rate synergies by 2023. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 10 AGENDA | | | EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Q2 & H1 2020 RESULTS APPENDIX Part of Liberty Latin America Q2 & H1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS(1) DELIVERED SOLID FCF GENERATION DESPITE PRESSURE ON TOP-LINE REVENUE IN USD MILLIONS Q2 (8)% REBASED 983 849 H1 1,926 (3)% REBASED 1,780 ADJUSTED OIBDA IN USD MILLIONS Q2 H1 (8)% REBASED (2)% REBASED Q2 19 Q2 20 H1 19 H1 20 387333 Q2 19 Q2 20 753 697 H1 19 H1 20 P&E ADDITIONS IN USD MILLIONS; AS % OF REVENUE Q2 17%18% H1 16%16% ADJUSTED FCF IN USD MILLIONS Q2 H1 +62 RECORD INCLUDES $67M OF (35) QUARTERLY INSURANCE PERFORMANCE PROCEEDS IN Q1 19 166153 Q2 19 Q2 20 305 286 H1 19 H1 20 130 68 Q2 19 Q2 20 116 81 H1 19 H1 20 (1) See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Due to rounding, certain percentages, growth rates or additions may not recalculate. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 12 Q2 & H1 2020 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS(1) CHALLENGING QUARTER AT C&W & VTR/CT; CONTINUED GROWTH AT LPR IN USD MILLIONS IN USD MILLIONS Q2 2020 RESULTS Q2 2020 RESULTS 515 16% 228 22% 204 AS % OF AS % OF REVENUE REVENUE 82 86 50 REVENUE ADJ. OIBDA P&E ADDITIONS REVENUE ADJ. OIBDA P&E ADDITIONS REBASED (12)% (10)% (3)% (10)% VS PY H1 2020 RESULTS H1 2020 RESULTS 1,104 14% 20% 468 436 AS % OF AS % OF REVENUE REVENUE 152 180 95 REVENUE ADJ. OIBDA P&E ADDITIONS REVENUE ADJ. OIBDA P&E ADDITIONS REBASED (5)% (2)% (1)% (4)% VS PY IN USD MILLIONS Q2 2020 RESULTS 18% 109 AS % OF REVENUE 52 20 REVENUE ADJ. OIBDA P&E ADDITIONS 5% 2% H1 2020 RESULTS 15% 214 AS % OF REVENUE 103 33 REVENUE ADJ. OIBDA P&E ADDITIONS 4% 3% (1) See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Due to rounding, certain percentages, growth rates or additions may not recalculate. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 13 SEQUENTIAL ADJUSTED OIBDA MARGIN COMPARISON(1) COST REDUCTION DROVE STABLE MARGINS DESPITE REVENUE IMPACT 39.6% 39.5% Q1 20 Q2 20 Operational efficiencies; savings across key cost lines, labor, sales & marketing, network costs

Headwinds in bad debt $3M NON-FUNCTIONAL FX COST IMPACT 38.9% 37.9% Q1 20 Q2 20 Margin impacted by non- functional FX headwinds

Increase in operating costs due to increased network expenses (truck rolls) and call center traffic 48.3% 48.0% Q1 20 Q2 20 Q2 operating costs impacted by acquisition integration costs 39.1% 39.2% Q1 20 Q2 20 Stable margin between quarters

Cost reductions on track (1) See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Due to rounding, certain percentages may not recalculate. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 14 SOLID BALANCE SHEET(1) COMPLETED VTR REFINANCING & ANNOUNCING RIGHTS OFFERING REFINANCING ACTIVITY 1 LIQUIDITY(3) • Tapped LPR Notes for $90m principal at 102.5 IN USD MILLIONS in May CASH • Proceeds placed in escrow for AT&T acquisition 1,752 • Refinanced VTR credit silo & reset CLP hedges in (187) June / July (275) • $600m of 5.125% secured notes (7.5 years) 630 (660) • $550m of 6.375% senior notes (8 years) • $100m of term loans at CWP extended to 2025 Q2 20 VTR RCF AT&T ADJ. CASH REFI REPAY ACQ. CASH 3 RCF AVAILABILITY AVAILABLE DRAWN 1,165 1,165 765 1,040 399 124 Q2 20 ADJ. RCF RCF TEF CR ACQUISITION FINANCING 5 $500m purchase price

Targeting ~4x leverage on the acquired asset

Other funding to come from:

Rights offering; Future free cash flow generation and / or Other LLA liquidity

MATURITY SCHEDULE(2) 2 MAINTENANCE COVENANT HEADROOM(4) 4 IN USD BILLIONS C&W VTR LLA CORP SECURED MAINTENANCE RATIO x TOTAL NET LEVERAGE LPR CT RIGHTS OFFERING(5) 6 • $350m; offering to commence ~September 11 • Rights to be distributed to all shareholders as of 85% DUE IN 2026 3.1 2.7 & BEYOND 1.6 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 >2028 5.0x 5.0x 3.0x 4.3x 4.5x SECURED NET PROP. 2.3x 2.4x SECURED SECURED C&W VTR LPR LLA 4.5x 3.9x 4.3x record date for rights offering • Provides opportunity to purchase Class C shares (LILAK) at a 25% discount to VWAP • Rights to be transferable and publicly-listed • Use of proceeds: acquisitions including TEF CR and other general corporate purposes • LLA executive management and Board intend to subscribe to their rights See Appendix for definitions and additional information. Due to rounding, certain totals and percentages may not recalculate. As of June 30, 2020, adjusted for the impacts of the VTR financing activities closed in July 2020 and RCF repayment effected in July. Excludes finance lease obligations and includes debt of $1,343 million borrowed by Liberty Puerto Rico to fund the AT&T Acquisition. Liquidity refers to cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, plus the maximum undrawn commitments under subsidiary borrowing facilities. As of June 30, 2020, adjusted for the impacts of the VTR financing activities closed in July 2020 and RCF repayment effected in July. C&W, VTR and LPR as of June 30, 2020, adjusted for the impacts of the VTR financing activities closed in July 2020. LLA as of June 30, 2020. For more details about the proposed Rights Offering, please refer to our press release dated August 5, 2020. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 15 CONCLUSIONS(1) MOMENTUM SET TO BUILD 1 Broadband demand robust, impacts from COVID-19 reducing 2 Continuing to invest while delivering on cost reductions 3 Focus on delivering positive Adjusted FCF 4 Close Puerto Rico & Costa Rica acquisitions 5 Setting foundation for 2021 See Appendix for definitions and additional information. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 16 AGENDA | | EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Q2 & H1 2020 RESULTS 03 | APPENDIX Part of Liberty Latin America DEFINITIONS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FULLY-SWAPPED BORROWING COST Represents the weighted average interest rate on our debt (excluding finance leases and including vendor financing obligations), including the effects of derivative instruments, original issue premiums or discounts, which includes a discount on the convertible notes issued by Liberty Latin America associated with a conversion option feature, and commitment fees, but excluding the impact of financing costs. HOMES PASSED Homes, residential multiple dwelling units or commercial units that can be connected to our networks without materially extending the distribution plant, except for DTH homes. Certain of our homes passed counts are based on census data that can change based on either revisions to the data or from new census results. We do not count homes passed for DTH. LEVERAGE Our gross and net leverage ratios are defined as total debt (total principal amount of debt and finance lease obligations outstanding, net of projected derivative principal-related cash payments (receipts)) and net debt to annualized Adjusted OIBDA of the latest two quarters. Net debt is defined as total debt (including the convertible notes) less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow at Liberty Puerto Rico that will be used to fund the AT&T Acquisition. For purposes of these calculations, debt is measured using swapped foreign currency rates, consistent with the covenant calculation requirements of our subsidiary debt agreements. MOBILE SUBSCRIBERS Our mobile subscriber count represents the number of active subscriber identification module ("SIM") cards in service rather than services provided. For example, if a mobile subscriber has both a data and voice plan on a smartphone this would equate to one mobile subscriber. Alternatively, a subscriber who has a voice and data plan for a mobile handset and a data plan for a laptop (via a dongle) would be counted as two mobile subscribers. Customers who do not pay a recurring monthly fee are excluded from our mobile telephony subscriber counts after periods of inactivity ranging from 30 to 60 days, based on industry standards within the respective country. In a number of countries, our mobile subscribers receive mobile services pursuant to prepaid contracts. NET PROPORTIONATE LEVERAGE Our net proportionate leverage ratio is defined as total debt (total principal amount of debt and finance lease obligations outstanding, including the convertible notes, net of projected derivative principal-related cash payments (receipts)) less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow at Liberty Puerto Rico that will be used to fund the AT&T Acquisition to annualized Adjusted OIBDA of the latest two quarters, with both indebtedness and Adjusted OIBDA reduced proportionately to remove any noncontrolling interests' share of C&W and Cabletica. For purposes of this calculation, debt is measured using swapped foreign currency rates, consistent with the covenant calculation requirements of our subsidiary debt agreements. REVENUE GENERATING UNIT ("RGU") RGU is separately a video RGU, internet RGU or telephony RGU. A home, residential multiple dwelling unit, or commercial unit may contain one or more RGUs. For example, if a residential customer in Chile subscribed to our video service, fixed-line telephony service and broadband internet service, the customer would constitute three RGUs. RGUs are generally counted on a unique premise basis such that a given premise does not count as more than one RGU for any given service. On the other hand, if an individual receives one of our services in two premises (e.g., a primary home and a vacation home), that individual will count as two RGUs for that service. Each bundled video, internet or telephony service is counted as a separate RGU regardless of the nature of any bundling discount or promotion. Non-paying subscribers are counted as RGUs during their free promotional service period. Some of these subscribers may choose to disconnect after their free service period. Services offered without charge on a long-term basis (e.g., VIP subscribers or free service to employees) generally are not counted as RGUs. We do not include subscriptions to mobile services in our externally reported RGU counts. In this regard, our RGU counts exclude our separately reported postpaid and prepaid mobile subscribers. U.S. GAAP Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 18 DEFINITIONS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION INFORMATION ON REBASED GROWTH Rebase growth rates are a non-GAAP measure. For purposes of calculating rebased growth rates on a comparable basis for all businesses that we owned during 2020, we have adjusted our historical revenue and Adjusted OIBDA (i) to include the pre-acquisition revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of UTS that was acquired during 2019 in our rebased amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2019, (ii) to exclude the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of our Seychelles operations that was disposed of during 2019 from our rebased amounts for three and six months ended June 30, 2019, (iii) to reflect the translation of our rebased amounts for three and six months ended June 30, 2019 at the applicable average foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate our results for three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and (iv) with respect to each of our reportable segments, to reflect (a) the April 1, 2019 transfer of a small B2B operation in Puerto Rico from our C&W segment to our Liberty Puerto Rico segment, and (b) the January 1, 2020 transfer of our captive insurance operation from our C&W segment to our corporate operations. We have reflected the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of UTS in our 2019 rebased amounts based on what we believe to be the most reliable information that is currently available to us (generally pre-acquisition financial statements), as adjusted for the estimated effects of (a) any significant differences between U.S. GAAP and local generally accepted accounting principles, (b) any significant effects of acquisition accounting adjustments, (c) any significant differences between our accounting policies and those of the acquired entities and (d) other items we deem appropriate. We do not adjust pre-acquisition periods to eliminate nonrecurring items or to give retroactive effect to any changes in estimates that might be implemented during post-acquisition periods. As we did not own or operate UTS during the pre-acquisition periods, no assurance can be given that we have identified all adjustments necessary to present their revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a basis that is comparable to the corresponding post-acquisition amounts that are included in our historical results or that the pre- acquisition financial statements we have relied upon do not contain undetected errors. In addition, the rebased growth percentages are not necessarily indicative of the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA that would have occurred if these transactions had occurred on the dates assumed for purposes of calculating our rebased amounts or the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA that will occur in the future. The rebased growth percentages have been presented as a basis for assessing growth rates on a comparable basis. The following tables provide the aforementioned adjustments made to the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA amounts for three and six months ended June 30, 2019 to derive our rebased growth rates. Due to rounding, certain rebased growth rate percentages may not recalculate. The following tables set forth the reconciliations from reported to rebased revenue and Adjusted OIBDA: Revenue Adjusted OIBDA Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 C&W VTR/CT LPR Elim. Total C&W VTR/CT LPR Elim. Total C&W VTR/CT LPR Corp. Total C&W VTR/CT LPR Corp. Total in USD millions; except for percentages Reported 606.6) 274.5) 103.8) (2.0) 982.9) 1,176.4) 551.0) 202.4) (4.2) 1,925.6) 235.4) 112.3) 51.6) (11.9) 387.4) 457.9) 219.2) 99.5) (23.4) 753.2) Acquisition - - - - - 34.0) - - - 34.0) - - - - - 6.9) - - - 6.9) Disposal (14.3) - - - (14.3) (29.2) - - - (29.2) (5.4) - - - (5.4) (11.0) - - - (11.0) Foreign currency (10.3) (39.6) - - (49.9) (17.6) (79.0) - - (96.6) (3.4) (16.4) - - (19.8) (5.8) (31.7) - - (37.5) Other(1) - - - - - (2.7) - 2.7) - - (1.3) - - 1.3) - (3.8) - 0.7) 3.1) - Rebased 582.0) 234.9) 103.8) (2.0) 918.7) 1,160.9) 472.0) 205.1) (4.2) 1,833.8) 225.3) 95.9) 51.6) (10.6) 362.2) 444.2) 187.5) 100.2) (20.3) 711.6) Reported % change(2) (15.1)% (17.0)% 5.1% n/a (13.6)% (6.2)% (15.1)% 5.6%) n/a (7.6)% (13.5)% (23.2)% 1.6%) (18.5)% (14.1)% (4.7)% (18.0)% 3.4% (3.8)% (7.5)% Rebased % change(3) (11.5)% (3.1)% 5.1% n/a (7.7)% (5.0)% (0.9)% 4.2%) n/a (3.0)% (9.5)% (10.1)% 1.6%) (8.4)% (8.1)% (1.7)% (4.2)% 2.6% 10.6% (2.1)% For revenue, represents the April 1, 2019 transfer of a small B2B operation in Puerto Rico that was transferred from our C&W segment to our Liberty Puerto Rico segment. For Adjusted OIBDA, represents the April 1, 2019 transfer of a small B2B operation in Puerto Rico that was transferred from our C&W segment to our Liberty Puerto Rico segment, and the January 1, 2020 transfer of our captive insurance operation from our C&W segment to our corporate operation. Reported percentage change is calculated as current period revenue less prior period revenue divided by prior period revenue. Reported percentage change is calculated as current period Adjusted OIBDA less prior period Adjusted OIBDA divided by prior period Adjusted OIBDA. Rebased percentage change is calculated as current period revenue less rebased prior period revenue divided by prior period rebased revenue. Rebased percentage change is calculated as current period Adjusted OIBDA less rebased prior period Adjusted OIBDA divided by prior period rebased Adjusted OIBDA. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 19 DEFINITIONS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION INFORMATION ON REBASED GROWTH The following table set forth the reconciliation from reported to rebased Consolidated B2B revenue : Consolidated B2B Revenue Six months ended June 30, 2019 in USD millions; except for percentages Reported 595.6) Acquisition 12.9) Disposal (12.3) Foreign currency (13.4) Other - Rebased 582.8) Reported % change(1) (5.7)% Rebased % change(2) (3.3)% Reported percentage change is calculated as current period revenue less prior period revenue divided by prior period revenue. Reported percentage change is calculated as current period Adjusted OIBDA less prior period Adjusted OIBDA divided by prior period Adjusted OIBDA. Rebased percentage change is calculated as current period revenue less rebased prior period revenue divided by prior period rebased revenue. Rebased percentage change is calculated as current period Adjusted OIBDA less rebased prior period Adjusted OIBDA divided by prior period rebased Adjusted OIBDA. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 20 ADJUSTED OIBDA DEFINITION AND RECONCILIATIONS Adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, is the primary measure used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment operating performance. Adjusted OIBDA is also a key factor that is used by our internal decision makers to (i) determine how to allocate resources to segments and (ii) evaluate the effectiveness of our management for purposes of incentive compensation plans. As we use the term, Adjusted OIBDA is defined as operating income or loss before share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, provisions and provision releases related to significant litigation and impairment, restructuring and other operating items. Other operating items include (i) gains and losses on the disposition of long-lived assets, (ii) third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and dispositions, including legal, advisory and due diligence fees, as applicable, and (iii) other acquisition-related items, such as gains and losses on the settlement of contingent consideration. Our internal decision makers believe Adjusted OIBDA is a meaningful measure because it represents a transparent view of our recurring operating performance that is unaffected by our capital structure and allows management to (i) readily view operating trends, (ii) perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between segments and (iii) identify strategies to improve operating performance in the different countries in which we operate. We believe our Adjusted OIBDA measure is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our performance with the performance of other companies in the same or similar industries, although our measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other public companies. Adjusted OIBDA should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss, cash flow from operating activities and other U.S. GAAP measures of income or cash flows. A reconciliation of our operating income to total Adjusted OIBDA is presented in the following table: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 in USD millions; except for percentages Operating income (loss) 143.5 (206.0) 256.8 (98.2) Share-based compensation expense 15.4 23.5) 30.1 47.3) Depreciation and amortization 222.0 216.4) 439.3 429.9) Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net 6.5 298.7) 27.0 317.5) Adjusted OIBDA 387.4 332.6) 753.2 696.5) Operating income (loss) margin 14.6% (24.3)% 13.3% (5.5)% Adjusted OIBDA margin 39.4% 39.2% 39.1% 39.1% LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 21 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW DEFINITION AND RECONCILIATIONS We define Adjusted Free Cash Flows (Adjusted FCF), a non-GAAP measure, as net cash provided by our operating activities, plus (i) cash payments for third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and dispositions, (ii) expenses financed by an intermediary, (iii) insurance recoveries related to damaged and destroyed property and equipment, and (iv) certain net interest payments (receipts) incurred or received, including associated derivative instrument payments and receipts, in advance of a significant acquisition, less (a) capital expenditures, (b) distributions to noncontrolling interest owners, (c) principal payments on amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries and (d) principal payments on finance leases. As a result of the pending AT&T Acquisition, we have changed the way we define Adjusted FCF effective December 31, 2019 to adjust (i) for pre-acquisition interest incurred on the incremental debt issued in advance of the AT&T Acquisition, (ii) to exclude pre-acquisition interest earned related to the AT&T Acquisition Restricted Cash that will be used to fund a portion of the AT&T Acquisition and (iii) the impact of associated pre-acquisition derivative contracts. As the debt was incurred directly as a result of the pending acquisition and will be supported by cash flows of the acquisition from the date of the closing, we believe this results in the most meaningful presentation of our Adjusted FCF. We believe that our presentation of Adjusted FCF provides useful information to our investors because this measure can be used to gauge our ability to service debt and fund new investment opportunities. Adjusted FCF should not be understood to represent our ability to fund discretionary amounts, as we have various mandatory and contractual obligations, including debt repayments, which are not deducted to arrive at this amount. Investors should view Adjusted FCF as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of liquidity included in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. The following table provides the reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted FCF for the indicated periods: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 in USD millions Net cash provided by operating activities 243.6) 238.7) 431.4) 353.6) Cash payments for direct acquisition and disposition costs 1.9) 2.8) 0.6) 4.2) Expenses financed by an intermediary(1) 25.5) 19.6) 56.8) 52.1) Capital expenditures (135.8) (122.2) (295.4) (271.4) Recovery on damaged or destroyed property and equipment - - 33.9) - Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (2.5) - (2.5) (0.7) Principal payments on amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries (63.6) (47.9) (105.9) (91.7) Pre-acquisition net interest payments(2) - 39.2) - 36.2) Principal payments on finance leases (1.1) (0.5) (2.5) (1.1) Adjusted FCF 68.0) 129.7) 116.4) 81.2) For purposes of our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, expenses, including value-added taxes, financed by an intermediary are treated as hypothetical operating cash outflows and hypothetical financing cash inflows when the expenses are incurred. When we pay the financing intermediary, we record financing cash outflows in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. For purposes of our Adjusted FCF definition, we add back the hypothetical operating cash outflows when these financed expenses are incurred and deduct the financing cash outflows when we pay the financing intermediary. Amount primarily represents interest paid on pre-acquisition debt related to the AT&T Acquisition, net of interest received on the AT&T Acquisition Restricted Cash. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA | Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL | AUGUST 6, 2020 22 Attachments Original document

