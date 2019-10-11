Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Media Braves Grp C    BATRK

LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES GRP C

(BATRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Media Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Liberty Media Corporation’s (“Liberty Media”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday, November 11th, at 10:00 a.m. (E.S.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding both Liberty Media and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of both companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call ReadyTalk at (888) 254-3590 or (323) 994-2093, passcode 3845573, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the third quarter earnings conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty Media website at http://www.libertymedia.com/events to register for the web cast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the Liberty Media website. The conference call will be archived on the website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (Nasdaq: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority equity investment in AT&T Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES GRP C
04:31pLIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Confere..
BU
07/12LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Confer..
BU
07/08LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Management Changes
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Prices Private Offering of $350 Million of Exchangea..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES C : thyssenkrupp Announces New Elevator High-Rise Test Towe..
PR
2017LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Closes Secondary Offering on Behalf of Selling Stock..
BU
2017LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Prices Secondary Offering on Behalf of Selling Stock..
BU
2017LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Expiration of Investment Opportunity for F..
BU
2017LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES C : Launches Process to Increase Formula 1 Term Loan and Re..
BU
2017LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Closes Secondary Offering on Behalf of Selling Stock..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 455 M
EBIT 2019 -30,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 455 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,07x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
Capitalization 1 399 M
Chart LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES GRP C
Duration : Period :
Liberty Media Braves Grp C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES GRP C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,50  $
Last Close Price 27,34  $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,41%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY MEDIA BRAVES GRP C9.84%1 399
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)17.95%232 990
COMCAST CORPORATION30.69%202 252
CBS CORPORATION-13.86%14 180
LIBY MEDI33.39%9 407
RTL GROUP-9.85%7 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group