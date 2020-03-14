Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Behalf of Investors

03/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. ("Liberty" or "the Company") (NYSE: LBRT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Liberty investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Liberty issued a press release announcing its financial and operations results for fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, Liberty reported full year adjusted EBITDA of $277 million, or a 37% decline over the prior year, and diluted earnings per share of $0.53, which fell significantly short of analyst forecasts.

On this news, Liberty's stock price fell $1.07, or over 12%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Liberty should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 775 M
EBIT 2020 30,0 M
Net income 2020 -4,42 M
Finance 2020 40,1 M
Yield 2020 6,71%
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 243 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,89  $
Last Close Price 2,98  $
Spread / Highest target 403%
Spread / Average Target 232%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-73.20%243
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-28.59%3 325
WORLEY LIMITED-37.23%3 089
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-49.12%1 572
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-54.55%1 401
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD1.78%1 234
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.