INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

03/14/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (“Liberty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LBRT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Liberty issued a press release on February 5, 2020, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. The Company reported EBITDA of $277 million, a 37% decline year over year. The Company’s diluted earnings of $0.53 per share also fell far short of analyst estimates. Based on this news, shares of Liberty fell by more than 12% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
