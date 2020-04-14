Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/14/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (“Liberty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LBRT) for violations of the federal securities laws

Investors who purchased the Company's securities in or traceable to the Company's January 17, 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Liberty suffered from an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market. The Company was unable to maintain strong pricing power. The Company found its services failing to increase at the same time its competitors were growing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Liberty, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 062 M
EBIT 2020 -121 M
Net income 2020 -79,6 M
Debt 2020 5,29 M
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,89x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,87  $
Last Close Price 3,44  $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-69.06%281
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD1.70%3 273
WORLEY LIMITED1.27%2 390
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-45.42%1 650
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-46.56%1 617
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-2.00%1 048
