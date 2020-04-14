INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (“Liberty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LBRT) for violations of the federal securities laws

Investors who purchased the Company's securities in or traceable to the Company's January 17, 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Liberty suffered from an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market. The Company was unable to maintain strong pricing power. The Company found its services failing to increase at the same time its competitors were growing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Liberty, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

