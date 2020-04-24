Log in
LBRT INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (“Liberty” or the Company”) (NYSE: LBRT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Liberty’s January 17, 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lbrt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) the Company's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lbrt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Liberty you have until June 2, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


