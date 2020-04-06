Log in
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/06/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors that purchased Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Liberty Oilfield’s January 17, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until June 2, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 17, 2018, Liberty Oilfield held its IPO, issuing approximately 14.6 million shares of Class A stock to the investing public at $17.00 per share, pursuant to the Registration Statement.

By the commencement of this action, Liberty Oilfield’s shares have traded significantly below its IPO price. As a result, investors were damaged.

The complaint, filed on April 3, 2020, alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company’s pricing power was weak; (3) the Company’s services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Liberty securities pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.