Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. ("Liberty" or "the Company") (NYSE: LBRT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Liberty issued a press release announcing its financial and operations results for fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, Liberty reported full year adjusted EBITDA of $277 million, or a 37% decline over the prior year, and diluted earnings per share of $0.53, which fell significantly short of analyst forecasts.

On this news, Liberty's stock price fell $1.07, or over 12%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Liberty securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

