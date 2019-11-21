Log in
Liberty Oilfield Services : CEO, Chris Wright recipient of the inaugural Denver Business Journal Who's Who in Energy Trailblazer Award

0
11/21/2019
Liberty CEO, Chris Wright recipient of the inaugural Denver Business Journal Who's Who in Energy Trailblazer Award
November 21, 2019|News Stories

We are excited to share that Liberty CEO, Chris Wright has been named the recipient of the inaugural Denver Business Journal Who's Who in Energy Trailblazer Award! Thank you, Chris, for your continued leadership and fierce advocacy for the oil and gas industry - and for humanity. At Liberty, we are all proud to be a part of the revolution that has radically improved the quality of life for the entire world.

Fracking Quarterback
How Liberty Oilfield's Chris Wright helped unlock new technology for the oil and gas industry
By Greg Avery

If you pay attention to Colorado's oil and gas industry, it's hard to miss Chris Wright.

He founded and is CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT), a Denver-based company that hydraulically fractures, or fracks, oil and gas wells and challenged the established oilfield services giants working in Colorado, Texas and elsewhere in the U.S.

Liberty created the first fleets of silent fracking engines when homeowners complained about the noise as oil and gas wells and homes more frequently existed near each other in northern Colorado suburbs.

Read the full article HERE

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:31:06 UTC
