Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty Oilfield Services Inc    LBRT

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 02:43am CEST

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty”) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the implementation of a share repurchase plan to repurchase, at the discretion of senior management, shares of Liberty’s Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, in an amount not to exceed $100 million through September 30, 2019. The board’s authorization includes the ability to purchase from Liberty’s pre-initial public offering investors at prices equivalent to those paid to unaffiliated sellers, subject to certain limitations. The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing cash on hand and future operating cash flow.

The share repurchase program was authorized on September 10, 2018 and will remain in place until September 30, 2019 but may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice.

The share repurchase program was approved by Liberty’s board of directors who believe that a share repurchase program at this time is in the best interest of Liberty and its shareholders and will not impact Liberty’s ability to execute its growth plans.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements represent Liberty’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in Liberty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Liberty does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Liberty to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements the “Risk Factors” section of Liberty’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in our other public filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
02:43aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase P..
BU
09/06SELECT SANDS : Announces Conclusion of Supply Agreement with Liberty Oilfield Se..
AQ
08/16LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Inc. to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas C..
BU
08/03LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/02LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
08/02LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Record Second Quarter 2018 Financial ..
BU
07/18LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2..
BU
05/31LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC : Free Technical Reports on McDermott and Three Ad..
AC
05/11LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (09/10/2018) 
08/30Colorado drillers slide after ban measure makes way to November ballot 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/30Colorado proposal to toughen drilling rules 
08/21Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Presents At EnerCom's 23rd Annual Oil & Gas .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 294 M
EBIT 2018 361 M
Net income 2018 292 M
Finance 2018 74,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,12
P/E ratio 2019 8,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 1 936 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,2 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%1 936
SUBSEA 7-11.22%4 245
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING3.41%4 110
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED36.59%3 802
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY53.50%3 634
AKER SOLUTIONS16.35%1 733
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.