Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty”) announced today
that its board of directors has authorized the implementation of a share
repurchase plan to repurchase, at the discretion of senior management,
shares of Liberty’s Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, in
an amount not to exceed $100 million through September 30, 2019. The
board’s authorization includes the ability to purchase from Liberty’s
pre-initial public offering investors at prices equivalent to those paid
to unaffiliated sellers, subject to certain limitations. The share
repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market and through
privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other
legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in
accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to
fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing cash on hand and
future operating cash flow.
The share repurchase program was authorized on September 10, 2018 and
will remain in place until September 30, 2019 but may be limited or
terminated at any time without prior notice.
The share repurchase program was approved by Liberty’s board of
directors who believe that a share repurchase program at this time is in
the best interest of Liberty and its shareholders and will not impact
Liberty’s ability to execute its growth plans.
About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is an independent provider of hydraulic
fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and
production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with
a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis
on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to
frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
