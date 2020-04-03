Log in
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.    LBRT

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/03/2020 | 06:14pm EDT

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on April 21, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, February 24, 2020, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/245867901, stockholders must enter the password “liberty2020” and the control number previously received on their proxy card. Once admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders who entered with a control number will be able to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the Annual Meeting website. Persons without a control number may enter the meeting as a guest, but may not ask questions or vote.

Stockholders who are “beneficial owners” and hold their shares through a broker, bank or other agent and who want to participate and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, must obtain a valid legal proxy from their broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting through our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 14, 2020. Directions for registering and voting can be found in the Notice of Change of Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and other proxy materials filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and also posted to the Company’s website at www.libertyfrac.com by clicking on “Investors” and then “Financial Information.” Additionally, stockholders may access the Company’s proxy materials at: http://astproxyportal.com/ast/21952/.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Liberty urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided.

About Liberty

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.


Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 486 M
EBIT 2020 -81,0 M
Net income 2020 -67,2 M
Debt 2020 34,6 M
Yield 2020 8,10%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 202 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,32  $
Last Close Price 2,47  $
Spread / Highest target 305%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-77.79%220
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.09%3 053
WORLEY LIMITED0.00%1 967
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-49.52%1 415
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-52.25%1 312
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS5.63%1 074
