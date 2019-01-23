Log in
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

01/23/2019 | 06:44pm EST

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President, and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10127339. The replay will be available until February 13, 2019.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. or this event, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.


© Business Wire 2019
