Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty Oilfield Services Inc    LBRT

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10124741. The replay will be available until November 7, 2018.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. or this event, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
02:06aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 20..
BU
09/26In Mexico's shale patch, cartel violence scares off drillers
RE
09/20LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan
AQ
09/17LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fin..
AQ
09/11LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase P..
BU
09/06SELECT SANDS : Announces Conclusion of Supply Agreement with Liberty Oilfield Se..
AQ
08/16LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Inc. to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas C..
BU
08/03LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/02LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
08/02LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19GameStop's Fundamentals Are Declining - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/18/18) 
09/11Baker Hughes, Tenaris among top oilfield services stocks, Stifel says 
09/11Liberty Oilfield Services board OKs $100M stock buyback program 
09/10ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (09/10/2018) 
08/30Colorado drillers slide after ban measure makes way to November ballot 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 275 M
EBIT 2018 360 M
Net income 2018 227 M
Finance 2018 93,6 M
Yield 2018 0,47%
P/E ratio 2018 9,16
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 499
SUBSEA 7-1.63%4 884
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING9.43%4 323
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY70.44%4 189
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED42.37%4 024
AKER SOLUTIONS23.40%1 954
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.