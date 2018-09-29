Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will
release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Tuesday,
October 30, 2018 after the market closes. Following the release, the
Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM
Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive
Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial
(833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704.
Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A
live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.
The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone
replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by
dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The
passcode for the replay is 10124741. The replay will be available until
November 7, 2018.
About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to
onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in
North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on
improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer
partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac
optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more
information about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. or this event, please
contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005690/en/