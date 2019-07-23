Log in
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC

(LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield : Services Inc. Appoints Gale Norton to Its Board of Directors

07/23/2019

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today its appointment of Gale Norton, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, to its Board of Directors. She has also been appointed as Chair of Liberty’s Nominating and Governance Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gale Norton to our Liberty family,” said Chris Wright, Liberty CEO. “Gale is a strong leader and her experience with legal and regulatory issues, especially those involving energy and natural resources, makes her a valuable addition to our Board.”

Gale Norton has over three decades of experience handling energy, natural resources and environmental issues. She has been the President of Norton Regulatory Strategies, a consulting firm, since 2011. From 2007 to 2010, she served as General Counsel, Unconventional Oil, of Royal Dutch Shell, an international oil and natural gas company. Prior to joining Shell, Ms. Norton served as the Secretary of the Interior of the United States under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006, helping shape our nation’s energy policies. She was Attorney General of the State of Colorado from 1991 to 1999.

Ms. Norton holds Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Denver. She is a director of American Transmission Company, a private company in the electric utility industry, and also a Governance Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

About Liberty

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 127 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Finance 2019 23,8 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,36x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 994 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,05  $
Last Close Price 13,44  $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC3.78%994
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.97%5 426
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING9.80%3 406
SUBSEA 710.01%3 292
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY10.97%2 801
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 467
