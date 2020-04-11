Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.    LBRT

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Oilfield Services : LBRT LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Reminds Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Investors With Large Losses of the June 2 Deadline in the Federal Class Action First Filed by Firm Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – LBRT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Liberty Oilfield’s January 17, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) of the important June 2, 2020 deadline in the federal securities class action first filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Liberty Oilfield investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Liberty Oilfield class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1808.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) the Company's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1808.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
03:01pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : LBRT LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Reminds Liberty..
BU
04/10DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/07LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : LBRT DEADLINE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Files F..
PR
04/06LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a C..
BU
04/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/06LBRT INVESTOR UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Liberty Oilfi..
PR
04/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/06LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of S..
AQ
04/03ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
BU
04/03LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 158 M
EBIT 2020 -95,9 M
Net income 2020 -79,6 M
Debt 2020 0,57 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,78x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,24  $
Last Close Price 3,34  $
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-69.96%273
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD1.70%3 306
WORLEY LIMITED1.27%2 379
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-45.42%1 669
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-46.56%1 636
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-3.64%1 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group