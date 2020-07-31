Liberty Oilfield Services : Natural Gas is Natural

Natural gas occurs naturally in many more places than you think. Liberty's VP of Engineering, Leen Weijers (also known as Doc Ouigee) explores wetlands and ponds near his Colorado home to find natural gas and explains why hyped videos of water faucets catching fire are not associated with hydraulic fracturing activity.
