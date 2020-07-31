Log in
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield Services : Natural Gas is Natural

07/31/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
Natural Gas is Natural
July 31, 2020|Videos

Natural gas occurs naturally in many more places than you think. Liberty's VP of Engineering, Leen Weijers (also known as Doc Ouigee) explores wetlands and ponds near his Colorado home to find natural gas and explains why hyped videos of water faucets catching fire are not associated with hydraulic fracturing activity.

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:06:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 886 M - -
Net income 2020 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,83x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 500 M 500 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 571
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,51 $
Last Close Price 6,09 $
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-45.23%500
WORLEY LIMITED-46.44%3 176
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-34.82%3 009
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-35.26%2 207
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-50.22%1 699
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-25.91%1 296
