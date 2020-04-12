Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.    LBRT

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. - LBRT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.  ("Liberty" or the "Company") (NYSE: LBRT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Liberty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around January 17, 2018, Liberty conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing approximately 14.6 million shares of Class A stock priced at $17.00 per share.  On February 5, 2020, post-market, Liberty announced its financial and operations results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.  Among other results, Liberty reported diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for 2019, which fell significantly short of analyst forecasts.  Liberty and its officers cited, among other issues, an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market, weakness in the Company's pricing power, and the fact that Liberty's services were not increasing while its competition was not decreasing. 

On this news, Liberty's stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 12.06%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020.  Since the IPO, Liberty's stock price has closed as low as $2.26 per share, representing a decline of nearly 86% of the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-liberty-oilfield-services-inc---lbrt-301039094.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES
02:25pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilf..
PR
04/11LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : LBRT LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Reminds Liberty..
BU
04/10DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/07LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : LBRT DEADLINE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Files F..
PR
04/06LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a C..
BU
04/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/06LBRT INVESTOR UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Liberty Oilfi..
PR
04/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/06LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of S..
AQ
04/03ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group