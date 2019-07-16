Liberty Property Trust : Announces Renewal in the Greenville-Spartanburg Market

July 16, 2019

IEWC Renews Long-Term Lease at Caliber Ridge Industrial Park





GREENVILLE, SC - July 16, 2019 - Liberty Property Trust signed a long-term lease renewal at Caliber Ridge Industrial Park in Greer, SC.

IEWC Corporation , a long-term tenant with Liberty, has renewed its lease at 120 Caliber Ridge Drive in Greer where the company occupies 52,000 square feet of the LEED-certified building. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, IEWC is an international distributor and solutions provider for wire, cable and wire management products.

The tenant was represented by Perry Major and Drew Coholan of JLL. Bryan Blythe, Vice President and Market Leader for Liberty in the Carolinas, represented the landlord in the renewal.

'Liberty Property Trust builds relationships with tenants that are long-lasting. We are pleased to continue to offer IEWC the space and support needed for continued success,' said Blythe.

Liberty owns four buildings in Caliber Ridge Industrial Park totaling 624,000 square feet. The park is strategically located near the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and I-85. Liberty's assets within Caliber Ridge are 100% leased.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

