Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

09/16/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.41 per share on the company’s common shares of beneficial interest for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2019.

About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 109 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704


© GlobeNewswire 2019
