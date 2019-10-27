Log in
Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

0
10/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results
Net Income: Net income available to common shareholders was $0.66 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income available to common shareholders was $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $2.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 reflects gain on property dispositions net of impairments (including the Company’s share of impairment in unconsolidated joint ventures) of $49.8 million and $109.3 million, respectively, as compared to $96.9 million and $239.4 million, respectively, for the comparative periods in 2018. Net income for first nine months of 2018 includes $86.0 million in charges for the Comcast Technology Center and Camden Waterfront projects.

NAREIT FFO* available to common shareholders was $0.69 per diluted share for the third quarters of both 2019 and 2018. FFO for the third quarter of 2019 includes gains on sales of non-depreciable assets, partially offset by expensed pursuit costs, totaling $6.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

NAREIT FFO* available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $1.46 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018. FFO for the first nine months of 2018 includes $86.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in charges for the Comcast and Camden projects discussed above.

Industrial Operating Performance          
Occupancy: At September 30, 2019, Liberty’s in-service operating portfolio of 107.0 million square feet was 94.6% occupied, compared to 95.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Leasing Activity: During the quarter, Liberty completed core lease transactions totaling 6.2 million square feet.  Rents on retention and replacement leases commenced during the quarter increased 5.4% on a cash basis (16.0% GAAP).

Same Store Performance: Property level operating income for same store properties increased by 0.1% on a cash basis (0.3% GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Real Estate Investments

Development Deliveries: Liberty brought into service six industrial properties for a total investment of $193.6 million. The properties contain 3.0 million square feet and were 59.5% occupied as of the end of the quarter. Completed development also includes a 219-room Four Seasons Hotel for a total investment of $231.9 million which was developed by a joint venture in which Liberty has a 20% interest.

Development Starts: Development commenced on five industrial properties totaling 1.1 million square feet at a projected investment of $99.2 million.

Acquisitions: Liberty acquired a fully leased industrial property in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles, totaling 203,000 square feet for $55.5 million.

Real Estate Dispositions
Liberty sold six properties totaling 763,000 square feet for $197.3 million. The properties sold included two flex industrial properties in suburban Philadelphia for $30 million and a 136,000 square foot industrial building in Morrisville, NC, sold to the user for $14.1 million. The remaining dispositions were office properties including a 291,000 square foot office building in Washington DC for $92.5 million, and two office buildings at the Philadelphia Navy Yard totaling 156,000 square feet for $60.7 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, Liberty sold 7075 Flying Cloud Drive, a 345,000 square foot office property in (plus 17 acres of adjacent land), Eden Prairie, MN for $28.6 million.

Balance Sheet Management
In September 2019, Liberty completed the sale of 9.2 million common shares, generating proceeds of $447.9 million. Proceeds of the offering were used to fund the early redemption on October 12 of Liberty’s $350 million 4.75% senior notes due October 2020. In conjunction with such early redemption, the Company incurred charges of approximately $9 million.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Earnings Guidance
Due to Liberty’s proposed merger announced today, Liberty’s third quarter 2019 conference call is canceled, and the Company will no longer provide earnings guidance. Liberty’s Quarterly Supplemental Package with detailed financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s web site at www.libertyproperty.com.

*Funds from Operations: Liberty uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts’ (“NAREIT”) definition of Funds from Operations (“FFO”) as an operating measure of the company’s financial performance.  A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) net income to NAREIT FFO is included in the financial data tables accompanying this press release.

About the Company
Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 112 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants. 

Additional information about the company, including Liberty’s Quarterly Supplemental Package with detailed financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s web site at www.libertyproperty.com. If you are unable to access the web site, a copy of the supplemental package may be obtained by contacting Liberty by phone at 610-648-1704, or by e-mail to jleonard@libertyproperty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law.  These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, achievement of strategic targets, expectations for our operating results, business and financial condition, business and our growth prospects, as well as statements that are generally accompanied by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “proposed,” “planned,” “outlook,” “remain confident,” and “goal” or similar expressions. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.  As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results.  These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting real estate business generally (such as entry into new leases, renewals of leases and dependence on tenants’ business operations), risks relating to our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy and rental rates, risks relating to the continued repositioning of the Company's portfolio, risks relating to construction and development activities, risks relating to acquisition and disposition activities, risks relating to the integration of the operations of entities that we have acquired or may acquire, risks relating to joint venture relationships and any possible need to perform under certain guarantees that we have issued or may issue in connection with such relationships, risks related to properties developed by the Company on a fee basis, risks associated with tax abatement, tax credit programs, or other government incentives, possible environmental liabilities, risks relating to leverage and debt service (including availability of financing terms acceptable to the Company and sensitivity of the Company's operations and financing arrangements to fluctuations in interest rates), dependence on the primary markets in which the Company's properties are located, the existence of complex regulations relating to status as a REIT and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT, risks relating to litigation and the potential adverse impact of market interest rates on the market price for the Company's securities, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704


 
Liberty Property Trust
Balance Sheet
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited and in thousands)
    
 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
Assets   
Real estate:   
Land and land improvements$1,393,474  $1,236,514 
Building and improvements 4,785,171   4,397,049 
Less: accumulated depreciation (1,040,249)  (941,299)
    
Operating real estate 5,138,396   4,692,264 
    
Development in progress 323,790   462,572 
Land held for development 303,440   296,244 
    
Net real estate 5,765,626   5,451,080 
    
Cash and cash equivalents 514,882   84,923 
Restricted cash 14,006   10,899 
Accounts receivable 16,975   14,109 
Deferred rent receivable 124,509   111,372 
Deferred financing and leasing costs, net 162,235   157,823 
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 347,880   350,981 
Assets held for sale 226,504   502,207 
Right of use asset 17,664    
Prepaid expenses and other assets 148,451   251,000 
    
Total assets$7,338,732  $6,934,394 
    
Liabilities   
    
Mortgage loans, net$297,326  $395,202 
Unsecured notes, net 2,633,941   2,285,698 
Credit facilities 100,000   411,846 
Accounts payable 54,953   62,943 
Accrued interest 36,530   22,309 
Dividend and distributions payable 65,921   60,560 
Lease liability 18,379    
Other liabilities 204,963   270,396 
Liabilities held for sale 15,939   21,131 
Total liabilities 3,427,952   3,530,085 
    
Noncontrolling interest 5,337   7,537 
    
Equity   
Shareholders' equity   
Common shares of beneficial interest 158   148 
Additional paid-in capital 4,145,822   3,691,778 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,496)  (55,243)
Distributions in excess of net income (238,629)  (306,822)
Total shareholders' equity 3,842,855   3,329,861 
    
Noncontrolling interest - operating partnership 62,308   61,471 
Noncontrolling interest - consolidated joint ventures 280   5,440 
    
Total equity 3,905,443   3,396,772 
    
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest - operating partnership and equity$7,338,732  $6,934,394 
    


 
Liberty Property Trust
Statement of Operations
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
Revenue       
Rental revenue$162,912  $148,330  $479,644  $439,812 
Development service fee income 257   12,956   2,099   59,132 
Total revenue 163,169   161,286   481,743   498,944 
        
Expenses       
Rental property 12,012   12,871   39,780   39,340 
Real estate taxes 23,001   22,693   68,862   65,988 
General and administrative 10,186   9,807   35,483   32,747 
Leasing expense 3,082   2,610   9,608   8,189 
Other operating expenses 3,166   3,169   8,690   7,467 
Interest expense 25,791   23,133   76,644   66,189 
Depreciation and amortization 43,972   41,004   130,402   120,586 
Development service fee expense 168   12,924   1,848   120,799 
Impairment charges - real estate assets       99   26,000 
Total expenses 121,378   128,211   371,416   487,305 
        
Interest and other income 2,630   3,474   13,887   8,737 
Gain on property dispositions 15,168   2,002   21,125   54,705 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,776   6,766   10,966   20,958 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 61,365   45,317   156,305   96,039 
        
Income taxes (878)  (444)  (1,449)  (1,884)
        
Income from continuing operations 60,487   44,873   154,856   94,155 
Discontinued operations (including gain on asset sales, net of impairments and debt extinguishment loss, of $37.2 million and $87.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and $94.9 million and $184.7 million and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively) 42,189   109,198   105,905   224,531 
Net Income 102,676   154,071   260,761   318,686 
Noncontrolling interest - operating partnerships (2,309)  (3,696)  (6,126)  (7,738)
Noncontrolling interest - consolidated joint ventures (3)  (232)  (170)  (1,010)
Net Income available to common shareholders$100,364  $150,143  $254,465  $309,938 
        
Net income$102,676  $154,071  $260,761  $318,686 
Other comprehensive (loss) - foreign currency translation (7,056)  (3,015)  (7,574)  (9,221)
Other comprehensive income (loss) - derivative instruments 83   6   (1,887)  493 
Comprehensive income 95,703   151,062   251,300   309,958 
Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,463)  (3,858)  (1,536)  (8,545)
Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders$93,240  $147,204  $249,764  $301,413 
        
Basic income per common share       
Continuing operations$0.39  $0.30  $1.02  $0.62 
Discontinued operations$0.28  $0.72  $0.69  $1.48 
Basic income per common share$0.67  $1.02  $1.71  $2.10 
        
Diluted income per common share       
Continuing operations$0.39  $0.29  $1.01  $0.61 
Discontinued operations$0.27  $0.72  $0.69  $1.48 
Diluted income per common share$0.66  $1.01  $1.70  $2.09 
        
Weighted average shares       
Basic 150,140   147,324   148,532   147,241 
Diluted 150,979   148,271   149,383   148,160 
        



 
Liberty Property Trust
Statement of Funds from Operations
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
NAREIT FFO       
    
Reconciliation of net income available to common shareholders to NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders:       
Net income available to common shareholders$100,364  $150,143  $254,465  $309,938 
        
Adjustments:       
Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 3,249   3,193   9,407   9,631 
Depreciation and amortization 43,593   43,112   131,330   130,284 
Loss on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,569      6,667    
(Gain) on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets continuing operations (8,127)  (17)  (8,162)  (51,227)
(Gain) on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets discontinued operations (37,238)  (94,878)  (94,534)  (184,689)
Noncontrolling interest share in addback for depreciation and amortization and gain on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets (88)  1,131   (1,032)  2,234 
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - basic 104,322   102,684   298,141   216,171 
        
Noncontrolling interest share in addback for depreciation and amortization and gain on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets 88   (1,131)  1,032   (2,234)
Noncontrolling interest excluding preferred unit distributions 2,226   3,578   5,875   7,384 
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - diluted$106,636  $105,131  $305,048  $221,321 
        
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - basic per share$0.69  $0.70  $2.01  $1.47 
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - diluted per share$0.69  $0.69  $2.00  $1.46 
        
Reconciliation of weighted average shares:       
Weighted average common shares - all basic calculations 150,140   147,324   148,532   147,241 
Dilutive shares for long term compensation plans 839   947   851   919 
Diluted shares for net income calculations 150,979   148,271   149,383   148,160 
Weighted average common units 3,506   3,520   3,513   3,520 
Diluted shares for NAREIT FFO calculations 154,485   151,791   152,896   151,680 

 

  NAREIT Funds from Operations available to common shareholders is defined by NAREIT as net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The SEC has agreed to the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure on a per share basis in its Release No. 34-47226, Conditions for Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Company has opted to include gains and losses from the sale of assets incidental to its main business as a REIT. The Company believes that the calculation of NAREIT FFO is helpful to investors and management as it is a measure of the Company’s operating performance that excludes depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from operating property dispositions. As a result, year over year comparison of NAREIT FFO reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, general and administrative expenses, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. In addition, management believes that NAREIT FFO provides useful information to the investment community about the Company’s financial performance when compared to other REITs since NAREIT FFO is generally recognized as the standard for reporting the operating performance of a REIT. NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders does not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP and does not necessarily indicate that cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. It should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders also does not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that the line on its consolidated statements of comprehensive income entitled “net income available to common shareholders” is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to FFO.  
     



 

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
