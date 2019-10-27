Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
10/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT
WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019.
Financial Results Net Income: Net income available to common shareholders was $0.66 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income available to common shareholders was $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $2.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.
Net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 reflects gain on property dispositions net of impairments (including the Company’s share of impairment in unconsolidated joint ventures) of $49.8 million and $109.3 million, respectively, as compared to $96.9 million and $239.4 million, respectively, for the comparative periods in 2018. Net income for first nine months of 2018 includes $86.0 million in charges for the Comcast Technology Center and Camden Waterfront projects.
NAREIT FFO* available to common shareholders was $0.69 per diluted share for the third quarters of both 2019 and 2018. FFO for the third quarter of 2019 includes gains on sales of non-depreciable assets, partially offset by expensed pursuit costs, totaling $6.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
NAREIT FFO* available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $1.46 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018. FFO for the first nine months of 2018 includes $86.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in charges for the Comcast and Camden projects discussed above.
Industrial Operating Performance Occupancy: At September 30, 2019, Liberty’s in-service operating portfolio of 107.0 million square feet was 94.6% occupied, compared to 95.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2019.
Leasing Activity: During the quarter, Liberty completed core lease transactions totaling 6.2 million square feet. Rents on retention and replacement leases commenced during the quarter increased 5.4% on a cash basis (16.0% GAAP).
Same Store Performance: Property level operating income for same store properties increased by 0.1% on a cash basis (0.3% GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter in 2018.
Real Estate Investments
Development Deliveries: Liberty brought into service six industrial properties for a total investment of $193.6 million. The properties contain 3.0 million square feet and were 59.5% occupied as of the end of the quarter. Completed development also includes a 219-room Four Seasons Hotel for a total investment of $231.9 million which was developed by a joint venture in which Liberty has a 20% interest.
Development Starts: Development commenced on five industrial properties totaling 1.1 million square feet at a projected investment of $99.2 million.
Acquisitions: Liberty acquired a fully leased industrial property in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles, totaling 203,000 square feet for $55.5 million.
Real Estate Dispositions Liberty sold six properties totaling 763,000 square feet for $197.3 million. The properties sold included two flex industrial properties in suburban Philadelphia for $30 million and a 136,000 square foot industrial building in Morrisville, NC, sold to the user for $14.1 million. The remaining dispositions were office properties including a 291,000 square foot office building in Washington DC for $92.5 million, and two office buildings at the Philadelphia Navy Yard totaling 156,000 square feet for $60.7 million.
Subsequent to quarter end, Liberty sold 7075 Flying Cloud Drive, a 345,000 square foot office property in (plus 17 acres of adjacent land), Eden Prairie, MN for $28.6 million.
Balance Sheet Management In September 2019, Liberty completed the sale of 9.2 million common shares, generating proceeds of $447.9 million. Proceeds of the offering were used to fund the early redemption on October 12 of Liberty’s $350 million 4.75% senior notes due October 2020. In conjunction with such early redemption, the Company incurred charges of approximately $9 million.
Third Quarter Conference Call and Earnings Guidance Due to Liberty’s proposed merger announced today, Liberty’s third quarter 2019 conference call is canceled, and the Company will no longer provide earnings guidance. Liberty’s Quarterly Supplemental Package with detailed financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s web site at www.libertyproperty.com.
*Funds from Operations: Liberty uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts’ (“NAREIT”) definition of Funds from Operations (“FFO”) as an operating measure of the company’s financial performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) net income to NAREIT FFO is included in the financial data tables accompanying this press release.
About the Company Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 112 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.
Additional information about the company, including Liberty’s Quarterly Supplemental Package with detailed financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s web site at www.libertyproperty.com. If you are unable to access the web site, a copy of the supplemental package may be obtained by contacting Liberty by phone at 610-648-1704, or by e-mail to jleonard@libertyproperty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, achievement of strategic targets, expectations for our operating results, business and financial condition, business and our growth prospects, as well as statements that are generally accompanied by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “proposed,” “planned,” “outlook,” “remain confident,” and “goal” or similar expressions. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting real estate business generally (such as entry into new leases, renewals of leases and dependence on tenants’ business operations), risks relating to our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy and rental rates, risks relating to the continued repositioning of the Company's portfolio, risks relating to construction and development activities, risks relating to acquisition and disposition activities, risks relating to the integration of the operations of entities that we have acquired or may acquire, risks relating to joint venture relationships and any possible need to perform under certain guarantees that we have issued or may issue in connection with such relationships, risks related to properties developed by the Company on a fee basis, risks associated with tax abatement, tax credit programs, or other government incentives, possible environmental liabilities, risks relating to leverage and debt service (including availability of financing terms acceptable to the Company and sensitivity of the Company's operations and financing arrangements to fluctuations in interest rates), dependence on the primary markets in which the Company's properties are located, the existence of complex regulations relating to status as a REIT and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT, risks relating to litigation and the potential adverse impact of market interest rates on the market price for the Company's securities, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
Liberty Property Trust
Balance Sheet
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited and in thousands)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Real estate:
Land and land improvements
$
1,393,474
$
1,236,514
Building and improvements
4,785,171
4,397,049
Less: accumulated depreciation
(1,040,249
)
(941,299
)
Operating real estate
5,138,396
4,692,264
Development in progress
323,790
462,572
Land held for development
303,440
296,244
Net real estate
5,765,626
5,451,080
Cash and cash equivalents
514,882
84,923
Restricted cash
14,006
10,899
Accounts receivable
16,975
14,109
Deferred rent receivable
124,509
111,372
Deferred financing and leasing costs, net
162,235
157,823
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest - operating partnership and equity
$
7,338,732
$
6,934,394
Liberty Property Trust
Statement of Operations
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
162,912
$
148,330
$
479,644
$
439,812
Development service fee income
257
12,956
2,099
59,132
Total revenue
163,169
161,286
481,743
498,944
Expenses
Rental property
12,012
12,871
39,780
39,340
Real estate taxes
23,001
22,693
68,862
65,988
General and administrative
10,186
9,807
35,483
32,747
Leasing expense
3,082
2,610
9,608
8,189
Other operating expenses
3,166
3,169
8,690
7,467
Interest expense
25,791
23,133
76,644
66,189
Depreciation and amortization
43,972
41,004
130,402
120,586
Development service fee expense
168
12,924
1,848
120,799
Impairment charges - real estate assets
—
—
99
26,000
Total expenses
121,378
128,211
371,416
487,305
Interest and other income
2,630
3,474
13,887
8,737
Gain on property dispositions
15,168
2,002
21,125
54,705
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
1,776
6,766
10,966
20,958
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
61,365
45,317
156,305
96,039
Income taxes
(878
)
(444
)
(1,449
)
(1,884
)
Income from continuing operations
60,487
44,873
154,856
94,155
Discontinued operations (including gain on asset sales, net of impairments and debt extinguishment loss, of $37.2 million and $87.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and $94.9 million and $184.7 million and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively)
Other comprehensive (loss) - foreign currency translation
(7,056
)
(3,015
)
(7,574
)
(9,221
)
Other comprehensive income (loss) - derivative instruments
83
6
(1,887
)
493
Comprehensive income
95,703
151,062
251,300
309,958
Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,463
)
(3,858
)
(1,536
)
(8,545
)
Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders
$
93,240
$
147,204
$
249,764
$
301,413
Basic income per common share
Continuing operations
$
0.39
$
0.30
$
1.02
$
0.62
Discontinued operations
$
0.28
$
0.72
$
0.69
$
1.48
Basic income per common share
$
0.67
$
1.02
$
1.71
$
2.10
Diluted income per common share
Continuing operations
$
0.39
$
0.29
$
1.01
$
0.61
Discontinued operations
$
0.27
$
0.72
$
0.69
$
1.48
Diluted income per common share
$
0.66
$
1.01
$
1.70
$
2.09
Weighted average shares
Basic
150,140
147,324
148,532
147,241
Diluted
150,979
148,271
149,383
148,160
Liberty Property Trust
Statement of Funds from Operations
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
NAREIT FFO
Reconciliation of net income available to common shareholders to NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders:
Net income available to common shareholders
$
100,364
$
150,143
$
254,465
$
309,938
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures
3,249
3,193
9,407
9,631
Depreciation and amortization
43,593
43,112
131,330
130,284
Loss on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets of unconsolidated joint ventures
2,569
—
6,667
—
(Gain) on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets continuing operations
(8,127
)
(17
)
(8,162
)
(51,227
)
(Gain) on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets discontinued operations
(37,238
)
(94,878
)
(94,534
)
(184,689
)
Noncontrolling interest share in addback for depreciation and amortization and gain on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets
(88
)
1,131
(1,032
)
2,234
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - basic
104,322
102,684
298,141
216,171
Noncontrolling interest share in addback for depreciation and amortization and gain on property dispositions / impairment - depreciable real estate assets
88
(1,131
)
1,032
(2,234
)
Noncontrolling interest excluding preferred unit distributions
2,226
3,578
5,875
7,384
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - diluted
$
106,636
$
105,131
$
305,048
$
221,321
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - basic per share
$
0.69
$
0.70
$
2.01
$
1.47
NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders - diluted per share
$
0.69
$
0.69
$
2.00
$
1.46
Reconciliation of weighted average shares:
Weighted average common shares - all basic calculations
150,140
147,324
148,532
147,241
Dilutive shares for long term compensation plans
839
947
851
919
Diluted shares for net income calculations
150,979
148,271
149,383
148,160
Weighted average common units
3,506
3,520
3,513
3,520
Diluted shares for NAREIT FFO calculations
154,485
151,791
152,896
151,680
NAREIT Funds from Operations available to common shareholders is defined by NAREIT as net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The SEC has agreed to the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure on a per share basis in its Release No. 34-47226, Conditions for Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Company has opted to include gains and losses from the sale of assets incidental to its main business as a REIT. The Company believes that the calculation of NAREIT FFO is helpful to investors and management as it is a measure of the Company’s operating performance that excludes depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from operating property dispositions. As a result, year over year comparison of NAREIT FFO reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, general and administrative expenses, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. In addition, management believes that NAREIT FFO provides useful information to the investment community about the Company’s financial performance when compared to other REITs since NAREIT FFO is generally recognized as the standard for reporting the operating performance of a REIT. NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders does not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP and does not necessarily indicate that cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. It should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders also does not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that the line on its consolidated statements of comprehensive income entitled “net income available to common shareholders” is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to FFO.