LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Brings Crest Leather to Federal Ridge
PU
07/30LIBERTY PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Liberty Property Trust : Brings Crest Leather to Federal Ridge

08/20/2019 | 11:27am EDT
Liberty Property Trust Brings Crest Leather to Federal Ridge
August 20, 2019

Lease brings park occupancy to 100%

Charlotte, NC - August 19, 2019 - A long-term lease with Crest Leather, LLC brings Liberty Property Trust's Federal Ridge Business Park in Greensboro to 100% occupancy.

'With access to I-40 and Highway 68, Federal Ridge is well situated for warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and other related uses,' said Bryan Blythe, vice president and market leader for Liberty. 'We are glad to welcome Crest Leather as our newest customer in the Piedmont Triad.'

The lease includes 24,074 square feet of space at 4328 Federal Drive. The 79,200 square foot property is a rear-load, multi-tenant building. Federal Ridge Business Park offers a total 381,625 square feet of space across five buildings.

Ryan Conboy and Raffi Simel of Triad Commercial represented Liberty in the transaction. Ryan Gioffre and Jason Ofsanko, also of Triad Commercial, represented the tenant.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) owns and manages more than 9.1 million square feet of industrial space in the Carolinas, including Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina and in Greer and Greenville, South Carolina. The portfolio is currently 96% occupied.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 109 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

# # #

Released August 20, 2019

Disclaimer

Liberty Property Trust published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:26:05 UTC
