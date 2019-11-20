Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty Property Trust    LPT

LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST

(LPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Property Trust : Brings Eagle Hill in High Point to Full Occupancy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:21pm EST
Liberty Property Trust Brings Eagle Hill in High Point to Full Occupancy
November 20, 2019

A new lease and an expansion fuel momentum

Charlotte, NC - November 20, 2019 - Liberty Property Trust continues its momentum in the Piedmont Triad with the signing of two deals at Eagle Hill in High Point, bringing the park to 100% occupancy.

On Services-AV Specialists, Inc has leased 24,000 square feet of space at 4183 Eagle Hill Drive and will move into the location in November. Dodson Schenck and Richard Mossman of CBRE-Triad represented Liberty and Frank Puskarich of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.

Inmark, LLC has expanded its lease in the same building with an additional 24,000 square feet bringing its total space to 53,578 square feet. Mitchell Lipton of Mohr Partners represented the tenant.

'As we head into the end of the year, the Piedmont Triad market remains very active,' said Bryan Blythe, vice president and market leader for Liberty. 'Eagle Hill continues to be a well sought-after location for businesses seeking the flexibility to grow with tremendous access to the interstates.'

The building totals 96,000 square feet and includes 28-foot clear height, rear loading docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. It also provides easy access to interstates 40, 85 and 73 as well as Highway 68. Liberty owns and manages 446,000 square feet of space across four buildings within Eagle Hill.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) owns and manages more than 9.1 million square feet of industrial space in the Carolinas, including Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina and in Greer and Greenville, South Carolina. The portfolio is currently 98% occupied.

Liberty is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 109 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

# # #

Released November 20, 2019

Disclaimer

Liberty Property Trust published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 20:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST
03:21pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Brings Eagle Hill in High Point to Full Occupancy
PU
11/06E-Commerce Spurs Run on Supply Space -- WSJ
DJ
11/05Blackstone and Prologis Battle for Fast-Shipping Leadership
DJ
11/01Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of the Following Merger
PR
11/01LIBERTY PROPERTY INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
10/28LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed..
PR
10/28Industrials Up On Hopes Of Trade-Negotiations Progress, Rate Cut -- Industria..
DJ
10/28Prologis $12.6 Billion Deal Adds to Warehousing Space Race
DJ
10/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Liberty Property ..
PR
10/28LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : A $12.6B land deal underscores shifting retail battlefi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 649 M
EBIT 2019 275 M
Net income 2019 276 M
Debt 2019 2 467 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 36,5x
P/E ratio 2020 43,5x
EV / Sales2019 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 18,2x
Capitalization 9 671 M
Chart LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Liberty Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 57,83  $
Last Close Price 61,30  $
Spread / Highest target 1,14%
Spread / Average Target -5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William P. Hankowsky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Papa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven E. Messaros Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel P. Garton Lead Independent Trustee
Thomas C. DeLoach Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST44.79%9 671
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.25%48 179
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.49%25 462
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.40%25 353
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.40%18 348
W. P. CAREY INC.31.22%14 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group