Liberty Property Trust : Brings Eagle Hill in High Point to Full Occupancy

November 20, 2019

A new lease and an expansion fuel momentum

Charlotte, NC - November 20, 2019 - Liberty Property Trust continues its momentum in the Piedmont Triad with the signing of two deals at Eagle Hill in High Point, bringing the park to 100% occupancy.

On Services-AV Specialists, Inc has leased 24,000 square feet of space at 4183 Eagle Hill Drive and will move into the location in November. Dodson Schenck and Richard Mossman of CBRE-Triad represented Liberty and Frank Puskarich of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.

Inmark, LLC has expanded its lease in the same building with an additional 24,000 square feet bringing its total space to 53,578 square feet. Mitchell Lipton of Mohr Partners represented the tenant.

'As we head into the end of the year, the Piedmont Triad market remains very active,' said Bryan Blythe, vice president and market leader for Liberty. 'Eagle Hill continues to be a well sought-after location for businesses seeking the flexibility to grow with tremendous access to the interstates.'

The building totals 96,000 square feet and includes 28-foot clear height, rear loading docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. It also provides easy access to interstates 40, 85 and 73 as well as Highway 68. Liberty owns and manages 446,000 square feet of space across four buildings within Eagle Hill.

