Liberty Property Trust Hosts Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

01/16/2019 | 06:06pm EST

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust will host its fourth quarter results conference call on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 12:00 P.M., ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 277-7530 and entering the passcode 4255088. The conference call will also be available live at www.libertyproperty.com in the “Investors” section of the site. Liberty will issue a press release detailing results the same day before the market opens.

If you are unable to join the conference call, you may access the archived webcast, also in the Investors section of the web site. In addition, a recording will be available telephonically until March 5, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 4255088.

About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704


© GlobeNewswire 2019
