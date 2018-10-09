Log in
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST (LPT)
News

Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

10/09/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust will host its third quarter results conference call on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 9:00 A.M., ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 277-7530 and entering the passcode 5989189. The conference call will also be available live at www.libertyproperty.com in the “Investors” section of the site. Liberty will issue a press release detailing results the same day before the market opens.

If you are unable to join the conference call, you may access the archived webcast, also in the Investors section of the web site. In addition, a recording will be available telephonically until November 23, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 5989189.

About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 491 M
EBIT 2018 222 M
Net income 2018 276 M
Debt 2018 2 904 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 22,79
P/E ratio 2019 29,37
EV / Sales 2018 18,8x
EV / Sales 2019 16,1x
Capitalization 6 310 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
Managers
NameTitle
William P. Hankowsky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Papa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven E. Messaros Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel P. Garton Lead Independent Trustee
Frederick F. Buchholz Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST-0.74%6 310
EQUINIX INC-7.56%33 309
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-2.77%23 772
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 837
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.86%16 846
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.52%13 606
