LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST

(LPT)
Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of the Following Merger

0
11/01/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

  • MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MFSF) in regards to its sale to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the Agreement, Shareholders of MutualFirst Financial have the right to receive 2.4 shares of Northwest Bancshares common stock. The total consideration of the transaction is approximately $346 Million. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/mutualfirst-financial-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Liberty Property Trust (LPT) in regards to its sale to Prologis, Inc. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Liberty Property shareholders will have the right to receive 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock for each Liberty Property common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/liberty-property-trust. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Anixter International Inc (AXE) related to its sale to CD&R Arrow Parent, LLC. Under the terms of the Transaction, Anixter Stockholders will have the right to receive $81.00 in cash for each Anixter common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/anixter-international-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.  

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-the-following-merger-300950124.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2019
