Liberty Star Uranium & Metals : About Earp Ridge Mines LLC

Liberty Star Minerals ('Liberty Star') has formed a new wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary in Arizona. This new subsidiary is known as Earp Ridge Mines LLC ('Earp Ridge'). Earp Ridge is wholly-owned by Hay Mountain Holdings LLC. Liberty Star formed Hay Mountain Holdings LLC on October 24, 2014 as Hay Mountain Super Project LLC ('HMSP') (see announcement dated November 10, 2014). On March 5, 2019 Liberty Star changed the name of HMSP to the current Hay Mountain Holdings LLC ('HMH'). HMH is a wholly-owned, direct subsidiary of Liberty Star.

By creating this tiered corporate structure, Liberty Star has positioned itself to efficiently pursue and develop the Hay Mountain Project (the 'Project') in addition to multiple, discrete mineral assets at, and in the vicinity of, the Project and the larger Tombstone mining district.

Brett I. Gross

President and CEO

Liberty Star Minerals