Liberty Star Uranium & Metals : Pays Fees for Hay Mountain Project State Mineral Exploration Permits

January 11, 2019

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

LBSR: OTCPK

http://www.libertystaruranium.com/

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Liberty Star Pays Fees for Hay Mountain Project State Mineral Exploration Permits

TUCSON, AZ-(Jan 11, 2019)-Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. ('Liberty Star' or the 'Company') (OTCPK: LBSR) announces renewal of two Arizona State Land Department Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs) within the Company's Hay Mountain Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The two MEPs cover 1,000 acres and are effective for one year.

Liberty Star holds 15 MEPs totaling 6640 acres, all within the Hay Mountain Project. The Company is current on all MEP renewal and assessment payments due on various dates throughout the year. Liberty Star also holds and is current on fees required for 57 Federal unpatented lode mining claims within the Hay Mountain Project area comprising an additional 1095 acres.

'This renewal and assessment process is critical to Liberty Star's preservation of its critical underlying assets, and is a strong indicator of Management's and the Board's commitment to Liberty Star's success. I commend the efforts of our staff to make this possible,' Brett I. Gross, President & CEO, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

About Liberty Star

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Liberty Star is a public company trading under the symbol LBSR. Liberty Star's copper/gold/moly exploration stage Hay Mountain Project involves a large geophysically and geochemically indicated mineralized footprint in the historically high-grade mineral region of Southeast Arizona. See our website identified above for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may be 'forward-looking statements' for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2018, as updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, most recently in the Company's Quarterly Report for the period August 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.

